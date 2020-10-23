BAINVILLE 3, LUSTRE CHRISTIAN 1
|Bainville;23;25;25;25;
|Lustre Christian;25;12;21;21;
LUSTRE CHRISTIAN: Aces – 12; Tiara Whitmus 4; Alexa Reddig 2; Ashley Ohara 2; Aubri Holzrichter 2; Grace Brown 1; Sarah Dahl 1. Assists – Aubri Holzrichter 12; 10. Digs – 64; Tiara Whitmus 20; Ashley Ohara 13; Aubri Holzrichter 13; Grace Brown 9; Alexa Reddig 7; Sarah Dahl 2. Kills – 13; Tiara Whitmus 7; Alexa Reddig 2; Ashley Ohara 2; Grace Brown 2. Blocks – 9; Grace Brown 4; Alexa Reddig 3; Ashley Ohara 1; Tiara Whitmus 1; Aubri Holzrichter 1.
CHOTEAU 3, SHELBY 0
|Choteau;25;25;25;
|Shelby;13;18;15;
CIRCLE 3, WIBAUX 0
|Wibaux;18;12;13;
|Circle;25;25;25;
CIRCLE: Aces – 5; Sierra Nagle 2; Kayli Haynie 2. Assists – 21; Sierra Nagle 11. Digs – 29; Kayli Haynie 8. Kills – 29; Alexis Moline 8. Blocks – 11; Haven Taylor 3.
COLSTRIP 3, BAKER 0
|Baker;21;19;18;
|Colstrip;25;25;25;
COLSTRIP: Aces – Ashtynn Egan 4; Abby Baer 3; Addie Pontius 2; Addie Casterline 2; Baily Egan 1; Maddie Big Back 1. Assists – Abby Baer 20; Baily Egan 9; Taylor Smallwood 1. Digs – Addie Pontius 15; Baily Egan 13; Abby Baer 9; Ashtynn Egan 8; Dianna Mandajoyan 6; Maddie Big Back 5; Addie Casterline 4; Ryleigh Button 1. Kills – Addie Casterline 8; Sara O'Toole 6; Baily Egan 5; Ashtynn Egan 5; Abby Baer 5; Maddie Big Back 4; Rylee Deming 2. Blocks – Addie Casterline 4; Maddie Big Back 2; Baily Egan 1; Ashtynn Egan 1; Abby Baer 1.
COLUMBIA FALLS 3, WHITEFISH 0
|Columbia Falls;25;25;26;
|Whitefish;20;23;24;
WHITEFISH: Aces – 4; Jenny Patten 3; Jadi Walburn 1. Assists – 19; Jenny Patten 10; Ells Mikenna 9. Digs – 64; Ashton Ramsey 20; Brook Smith 17; Emma Trieweiler 13; Brooke Zetooney 13; Jadi Walburn 7; Ells Mikenna 5; Jenny Patten 1. Kills – 20; Brook Smith 8; Emma Trieweiler 5; Brooke Zetooney 4; Jadi Walburn 2; Ells Mikenna 1. Blocks – 4; Ells Mikenna 2; Brook Smith 1.
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 3, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 0
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;25;25;25;
|Broadview-Lavina;16;23;18;
DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD: Aces – 20; Adie Woodhall 5; Mese Econom 5; Kara Reed 5. Assists – 15; Adie Woodhall 9. Digs – 86; Sydney Von Bergen 20. Kills – 19; Maddie DeVries 7. Blocks – 3.
BROADVIEW-LAVINA: Aces – 5; Adi Tuszynski 3. Assists – Callie Beckett 8; 8. Digs – 39; Adi Tuszynski 27. Kills – 11; Berlin Sanguins 5. Blocks – Berlin Sanguins 1; 1.
FORT BENTON 3, NORTH STAR 0
|Fort Benton;25;25;25;
|North Star;14;16;12;
FORT BENTON: Aces – Abby Clark 3; Maci Molinario 3; Emerson Giese 1. Assists – Maci Molinario 14; Ashlee Wang 4; Cloe Kalanick 3; Aspen Giese 1. Digs – Jasmine Wilson 4; Ashlee Wang 4; Emerson Giese 2; Maci Molinario 2. Kills – Abby Clark 10; Aspen Giese 9; Emerson Giese 3; Cloe Kalanick 3; Samantha Vielleux 2; Maci Molinario 2. Blocks – Aspen Giese 1; Abby Clark 1; Samantha Vielleux 1; Maci Molinario 1.
GARDINER 3, TWIN BRIDGES 0
|Gardiner;25;25;25;
|Twin Bridges;11;17;12;
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 3, CHINOOK 2
|Chinook;25;21;25;23;13;
|Geraldine-Highwood;17;25;22;25;15;
GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD: Aces – Jonna McCullough 3; Olivia Laws 3; Abby Dines 2. Assists – Emma Bye 16; Jonna McCullough 10; Lizzie Summers 3. Digs – Emma Bye 18; Ellie Aron 17; Jonna McCullough 12; Olivia Laws 12; Azzia Rowland 7; Sarah Davison 4; Abby Dines 4; Trinity Tinsen 2; Lizzie Summers 1. Kills – Jonna McCullough 17; Azzia Rowland 11; Trinity Tinsen 5; Emma Bye 3; Lizzie Summers 1; Olivia Laws 1; Abby Dines 1. Blocks – Abby Dines 2; Trinity Tinsen 1.
GLASGOW 3, MALTA 0
|Glasgow;25;25;25;
|Malta;18;14;19;
HARLEM 3, POPLAR 1
|Poplar;14;25;15;21;
|Harlem;25;23;25;25;
POPLAR: Aces – Overall Overall 9; Dusti 4. Assists – Overall Overall 9; Keandra Martell 5. Digs – Overall Overall 21; Jazz Gorder 8. Kills – Overall Overall 30; Macey Stump 5. Blocks – Overall Overall 4; Morgen Nordwick 2.
HARLEM: Aces – 19; Alaynee Hawley 7. Assists – 28; Vanise Little 13. Digs – 47; Jessica King 9; Vanise Little 9. Kills – 32; Alaynee Hawley 9; Chloe Messerly 9. Blocks – 6; Alaynee Hawley 4.
LEWISTOWN 3, SIDNEY 0
|Sidney;17;10;10;
|Lewistown;25;25;25;
MELSTONE 3, GRASS RANGE-WINNETT 0
|Melstone;25;25;25;
|Grass Range-Winnett;10;9;9;
MELSTONE: Aces – Finn Riksman 19; Koye Rindal 2; Sage Franzel 2. Assists – Koye Rindal 12; Kayla Kombol 12; Draya Wacker 1; Kelsey Thurston 1. Digs – Finn Riksman 2; Kelsey Thurston 2; Sage Franzel 2; Koye Rindal 1; Teigan Schiffer 1. Kills – Draya Wacker 9; Kelsey Thurston 7; Finn Riksman 5; Leni Krehbiel 3; Kayla Kombol 2; Koye Rindal 1; Teigan Schiffer 1. Blocks – Kaylee Thurston 1.
GRASS RANGE-WINNETT: Aces – Kaitlyn Carter 1. Assists – Kaitlyn Carter 1; Zurry Moore 1. Digs – McKenzie Smith 7; Shelby Schweers 4; Bailey Seaholm 4. Kills – Shelby Schweers 1; Bailey Seaholm 1; Zurry Moore 1. Blocks – Shelby Schweers 1.
POWER 3, HEART BUTTE 0
|Power;25;25;25;
|Heart Butte;4;14;8;
SCOBEY 3, NASHUA 0
|Scobey;25;25;25;
|Nashua;15;21;16;
SIMMS 3, CASCADE 0
|Cascade;18;15;21;
|Simms;25;25;25;
SIMMS: Aces – Lilly Woodhouse 7; Taylee Sawyer 2. Assists – Rikki Nefzger 14; Taylee Sawyer 9. Digs – Kierah Kriedeman 12; Rikki Nefzger 4. Kills – Taylee Sawyer 10; Lilly Woodhouse 10. Blocks – Taylee Sawyer 2; Kodiann Lynn 1.
