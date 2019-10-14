BELT def. CENTERVILLE
25-6, 25-10, 25-11
Belt: Kills:42 (Kyelie Marquis 17). Assists: 36 (Kolby Pimperton 35). Aces: 13 (Marquis 5). Digs: 28 (Adelle Meissner 12). Blocks: 4 (four with 1)
FORSYTH def. ST. LABRE
25-12, 25-0, 25-6
AUGUSTA def. DUTTON-BRADY
25-7, 25-5, 25-22
Dutton-Brady: Kills:8 (4-MacKaela Pulver, 2-Brianna Wakkinen). Assists: 6 (5-Leslie Ostberg, 1-Jazmyn Coffman). Aces: 4 (2-Chloe Sealey). Digs: 20 (6-MacKaela Pulver, 5-Brianna Wakkinen). Blocks: 0
Augusta: Kills:27 (13-Olivia Isakson, 3-Jae Allen, 3-Dayna Mills). Assists: 23 (12-Rylee Schalz, 11-Macyn Mahlum). Aces: 19 (8-Bradi Hill, 4-Jae Allen, 3-Olivia Isakson). Digs: 6 (2-Bradi Hill, 1 each-Macyn Mahlum and Jae Allen). Blocks: 2 (1 each-Dayna Mills and Olivia Isakson)
JOLIET def. LAUREL
25-18, 25-22, 25-9
Joliet: Kills:37- Skyler Wright-11 Makenna Bushman-11 Shayla Webber-6. Assists: 35- Shayla Webber-15 Merrin Schwend-11 Joelle Luoma-6. Aces: 18- Makenna Bushman-6, Brooke Miller-5, Skyler Wright-4, Shayla . Digs: 23- Joelle Luoma-6 Shayla Webber-6. Blocks: 4- Joelle Luoma-2 Kyelynn Coombe-1.5
Laurel: Kills:19- Ella Vogele-8. Assists: 16- Sophie Timm-10. Aces: 5- Kenya Fike-3. Digs: 34- Sophie Timm-8 Symphony Fike-6. Blocks: 2- Bailey Graves-1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.