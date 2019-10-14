BELT def. CENTERVILLE

25-6, 25-10, 25-11

Belt: Kills:42 (Kyelie Marquis 17). Assists: 36 (Kolby Pimperton 35). Aces: 13 (Marquis 5). Digs: 28 (Adelle Meissner 12). Blocks: 4 (four with 1)

FORSYTH def. ST. LABRE

25-12, 25-0, 25-6

AUGUSTA def. DUTTON-BRADY

25-7, 25-5, 25-22

Dutton-Brady: Kills:8 (4-MacKaela Pulver, 2-Brianna Wakkinen). Assists: 6 (5-Leslie Ostberg, 1-Jazmyn Coffman). Aces: 4 (2-Chloe Sealey). Digs: 20 (6-MacKaela Pulver, 5-Brianna Wakkinen). Blocks: 0

Augusta: Kills:27 (13-Olivia Isakson, 3-Jae Allen, 3-Dayna Mills). Assists: 23 (12-Rylee Schalz, 11-Macyn Mahlum). Aces: 19 (8-Bradi Hill, 4-Jae Allen, 3-Olivia Isakson). Digs: 6 (2-Bradi Hill, 1 each-Macyn Mahlum and Jae Allen). Blocks: 2 (1 each-Dayna Mills and Olivia Isakson)

JOLIET def. LAUREL

25-18, 25-22, 25-9

Joliet: Kills:37- Skyler Wright-11 Makenna Bushman-11 Shayla Webber-6. Assists: 35- Shayla Webber-15 Merrin Schwend-11 Joelle Luoma-6. Aces: 18- Makenna Bushman-6, Brooke Miller-5, Skyler Wright-4, Shayla . Digs: 23- Joelle Luoma-6 Shayla Webber-6. Blocks: 4- Joelle Luoma-2 Kyelynn Coombe-1.5

Laurel: Kills:19- Ella Vogele-8. Assists: 16- Sophie Timm-10. Aces: 5- Kenya Fike-3. Digs: 34- Sophie Timm-8 Symphony Fike-6. Blocks: 2- Bailey Graves-1

