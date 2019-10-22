WIBAUX def. BEACH, N.D.
25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Wibaux: Kills:32 (Marni Scheiffer 14). Assists: 043 (Layni Schieffer 39). Aces: 6 (Maddy Bakken 5). Digs: 41 (M. Scheiffer 14). Blocks: 5 (Reggie Nelson 3)
Beach, N.D.: Kills:11 (Alyvia Braden 3). Assists: 22 (Andrea Lund 21). Aces: 4 (Braden 2). Digs: 21 (Jenna Hilderbrant 8). Blocks: 10 (Taya Schumacher 8)
COLSTRIP def. ST. LABRE
25-12, 25-14, 25-16
Colstrip: Kills:Total: 28-Jessi Jordan 8. Assists: Total: 23-Abby Baer 21. Aces: Total 24: Addie Casterline and Abby Baer both with 8 each. Digs: Total: 38-Maleeya KnowsHisGun 9. Blocks: Total:4-Abby Baer 2
St. Labre: Kills:Total: 11-Priscilla Flatmouth 6. Assists: Total: 9-Katie Barlett. Aces: 4: Priscilla Flatmouth 2. Digs: Total: 9-Madison Bighorn and Rylee Foote each with 2. Blocks: 16: Priscilla Flatmouth 5
CUSTER-HYSHAM def. PARK CITY
25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 27-25
Custer-Hysham: Kills:32 (Annie Schneider 7). Assists: 19 (Brookln Ragland 14). Aces: 10 (Yochum 4). Digs: 46 (Hannah Yochum 12). Blocks: 15 (Abigail Schmidt 8)
Park City: Kills:22 (Makayla Harper 10). Assists: 16 (Jaden Boardman 6, Alexis Goldy 6). Aces: 10 (Boardman 3, Harper 2). Digs: 85 (Hayley Story 27). Blocks: 0
ABSAROKEE def. BELFRY
25-1, 25-12, 25-9
Absarokee: Kills:12 (Keara Young-5). Assists: 10 (Kaiya Holmquist-10). Aces: 25 (Kaiya Holmquist-11). Digs: 43 (Morgan Meier-10). Blocks: 0
Belfry: No Stats Reported.
BRIDGER def. COLUMBUS
25-16, 25-13, 25-6
Columbus: Kills:13 Brooklyn Wyllie 5. Assists: 12 Reed Johnson 7. Aces: 3 Johnson, Wyllie, Obert 1. Digs: 42 Trista Teeters 8 Madi Ludwig 7. Blocks: 3 Rai Strommen 2
Bridger: Kills:32 Jenna Kallevig 11. Assists: 29 Emily Adkins 12 Sami Fusco 10. Aces: 5 Emily Adkins 2. Digs: 30 Kyra Kroll 16. Blocks: 4
BILLINGS CENTRAL def. LEWISTOWN
25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15
Lewistown: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
Billings Central: Kills:60 (Olivia Moten-Schell 21; Cindy Gray 15). Assists: 53 (Maria Stewart 47). Aces: 10 (Stewart 3; Ainsley Hauk 3). Digs: 82 (Grace Zeier 26; Moten-Schell 16). Blocks: 10 (Isabelle Erickson 4; Gray 4)
Lewistown: No stats available.
LIVINGSTON def. GARDINER
21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Gardiner: Kills:37 Josie Thomas 12. Assists: 37 Bailey Fuhrmann 30. Aces: 3 Veronika Macy 2. Digs: 117 Josie Thomas, Kyndra Long 26 each. Blocks: 8 Kyndra Long 5
Livingston: Kills:56 Ryleah Floyd 15. Assists: 45 Terran Speake. Aces: 9 Terran Speake 5. Digs: 98 Brylea Beye 30. Blocks: 4 Abby Kokot 3
BILLINGS SENIOR def. BILLINGS SKYVIEW
25-16, 25-22, 25-19
Billings Skyview: Kills:19 (Brooke Berry 5). Assists: 11 (Bella Bryan 11). Aces: 3 (Amber Heiser, Renzie Pond, Jessi Henckel). Digs: 50 (Renzie Pond 13). Blocks: 6 (Hayden Baumberger 2, Brooke Berry 2)
Billings Senior: Kills:34 (Bailey King 8). Assists: 31 (Emma Hanson 21). Aces: 8 (Kara Pospisil 3). Digs: 64 (Hailie Goerge 16). Blocks: 13 (Olivia LeBeau 3, Kendra Curtis 3)
