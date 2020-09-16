Volleyball

Belle Fourche, S.D. 3, Broadus 0

Game scores: 25 - 19, 25 - 12, 25 - 22.

Billings Central 3, Lewistown 0

Game scores: 25 - 11, 25 - 13, 26 - 24.

Darby 3, Lincoln 0

Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 14, 25 - 20.

Eureka 3, Libby 0

Game scores: 25 - 22, 25 - 21, 25 - 19.

Forsyth 3, Baker 0

Game scores: 25 - 22, 26 - 24, 25 - 12.

Helena 3, Missoula Big Sky 1

Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 13, 17 - 25, 25 - 13.

Helena Capital 3, Missoula Sentinel 0

Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 14, 25 - 17.

Laurel 3, Havre 1

Game scores: 25 - 22, 22 - 25, 28 - 26, 25 - 22.

Missoula Hellgate 3, Kalispell Flathead 0

Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 17, 25 - 18.

Noxon 3, Troy 0

Game scores: 25 - 22, 25 - 16, 25 - 21.

Roundup 3, Harlowton-Ryegate 0

Game scores: 25 - 10, 25 - 8, 25 - 18.

Scobey 3, Westby-Grenora 2

Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 14, 25 - 20, 16 - 25, 16 - 14.

Thompson Falls 3, Plains 0

Game scores: 25 - 11, 25 - 12, 25 - 8.

Wibaux 3, Plevna 0

Game scores: 25 - 11, 25 - 6, 25 - 9.

