Volleyball
Belle Fourche, S.D. 3, Broadus 0
Game scores: 25 - 19, 25 - 12, 25 - 22.
Billings Central 3, Lewistown 0
Game scores: 25 - 11, 25 - 13, 26 - 24.
Darby 3, Lincoln 0
Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 14, 25 - 20.
Eureka 3, Libby 0
Game scores: 25 - 22, 25 - 21, 25 - 19.
Forsyth 3, Baker 0
Game scores: 25 - 22, 26 - 24, 25 - 12.
Helena 3, Missoula Big Sky 1
Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 13, 17 - 25, 25 - 13.
Helena Capital 3, Missoula Sentinel 0
Game scores: 25 - 14, 25 - 14, 25 - 17.
Laurel 3, Havre 1
Game scores: 25 - 22, 22 - 25, 28 - 26, 25 - 22.
Missoula Hellgate 3, Kalispell Flathead 0
Game scores: 25 - 17, 25 - 17, 25 - 18.
Noxon 3, Troy 0
Game scores: 25 - 22, 25 - 16, 25 - 21.
Roundup 3, Harlowton-Ryegate 0
Game scores: 25 - 10, 25 - 8, 25 - 18.
Scobey 3, Westby-Grenora 2
Game scores: 23 - 25, 25 - 14, 25 - 20, 16 - 25, 16 - 14.
Thompson Falls 3, Plains 0
Game scores: 25 - 11, 25 - 12, 25 - 8.
Wibaux 3, Plevna 0
Game scores: 25 - 11, 25 - 6, 25 - 9.
