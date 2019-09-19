HUNTLEY PROJECT def. COLUMBUS
25-10, 25-6, 25-6
Columbus: Kills:10 Brooklyn Wylie 4 Brenna Rouane 2. Assists: 9 Reed Johnson 7. Aces: 1 Molly Hamilton 1. Digs: 33 Brooklyn Wylie 9 Trista Teeters 6. Blocks: 8 Raileigh Strommen 4 Brenna Rouane 2
Huntley Project: Kills:27 Emily Poole 9 Alana Graves 7. Assists: 22 Addy Hultgren 19. Aces: 8 Emily Poole 4. Digs: 48 Addy Hultgren 14 Emily Poole 7. Blocks: 6 Macee Murphy 3
FROID-LAKE def. CULBERTSON
25-14, 25-14, 25-10
Culbertson: Kills:12 Kelsie Williams 5. Assists: 12 Ashtyn Ator 10. Aces: 6 Kelsie Williams & Mckinsey Justice 2. Digs: 30 Anissa Bengochea & Mckinsey Justice 7. Blocks: 1 Kelsie Williams 1
Froid-Lake: Kills:No Stats Reported. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
TOWNSEND def. THREE FORKS
25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Townsend: Kills:28 (Peyton Vogl 10). Assists: 25 (Taylor Noyes 24). Aces: 10 (Anna Berg 4). Digs: 31 (Vogl 9). Blocks: 9 (Vogl 6)
Three Forks: Kills:17 (Kirsten Klompien 5, Erin Welter 5). Assists: 16 (Macey Combs 7). Aces: 9 (Klompien 3). Digs: 26 (Combs 6). Blocks: 2 (Klompien 2)
HAVRE def. CONRAD
25-13, 25-11, 25-11
Havre: Kills:26 (J. Chvilicek 12). Assists: 17 (P. Brown 16). Aces: 8 (Wilting 3). Digs: 10 (S. Wilting 3). Blocks: 2 (Chvilicek 1.5)
Conrad: Kills:9 (B. Eheboe 4). Assists: 19 (A. Bartsch 9). Aces: 1 (N. Bvorsder 1). Digs: 24 (K. Murack 10). Blocks: 1
MANHATTAN def. BIG TIMBER
25-17, 25-17, 25-23
Manhattan: Kills:21 (Oliviah Westervelt 9). Assists: 19 (Cayli Chapman NA). Aces: 12 (Amy Grevious 6). Digs: 47 (Grevious 10, Chapman 9). Blocks: 1 (Evika Davis 1)
Big Timber: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
FLORENCE def. DEER LODGE
25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Florence: Kills:26 (Sarah Hopcroft 8). Assists: 21 (Halle Christopherson 13). Aces: 9 (Emily Kinnaman 3). Digs: 43 (Kolbi Wood 140. Blocks: 4 (Emma Stensrud 3)
Deer Lodge: Kills:13 (Marion Jones 5). Assists: 11 (Amy Fjell 8). Aces: . Digs: . Blocks: 7 (Emma Johnson and Amy Fjell 2)
HARLEM def. MALTA
25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-6
Harlem: Kills:26 (Sarah Billmayer 6, Shyan Krass 6). Assists: 22 (Taeshon Scheaffer 12). Aces: 24 (Billmayer 10). Digs: 55 (Neveah Spotted Eagle 12). Blocks: 12 (Krass 4)
Malta: Kills:32 (Carly Garfield 13). Assists: 31 (Lauren Tuss 30). Aces: 6 (Hunter 2). Digs: 92 (Kyile Hunter 33). Blocks: 3 (Garfield 2)
ST. LABRE def. LAME DEER
25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
St. Labre: Kills:39 - Priscilla Flatmouth 23 Madison Bighorn 10. Assists: 22- Katie Bartlett 19. Aces: 14 - T.T. Medicine Horse, Katie Bartlett, Madison Bighorn 3 each. Digs: 12 - Madison Bighorn T.T. Medicine Horse Priscilla Flatmouth 3 e. Blocks: 16 - Priscilla Flatmouth 9
Lame Deer: Kills:. Assists: . Aces: . Digs: . Blocks:
SAVAGE def. BAINVILLE
25-13, 25-20, 25-23
Bainville: Kills:Team: 14 Kiylee Kellis: 14. Assists: Team: 8 Lakyn Rabbe: 4 . Aces: Team: 9 Kaitlyn Adkins: 4. Digs: Team:40 Kiylee Kellis: 14. Blocks: Team: 3 Natalie Stokke: 2
Savage: Kills:Team: 20 Teah Conradsen: 9. Assists: Team: 14 Reghan Prevost: 13. Aces: Team: 11 Taryn Hagler: 4. Digs: Team: 40 Shayanne Castro: 7. Blocks: Team: 5 Haylie Conradsen: 3
ROY-WINIFRED def. REED POINT-RAPELJE
25-5, 25-17, 25-7
Reed Point-Rapelje: Kills:7--Carlee Blodgett-4; Ciara Fagone-3. Assists: 7-Abby Schladweiler-4; Kylee Blodgett 3. Aces: 16-Becca DeMars-10. Digs: 24-Carlee Blodgett-11; Kassidee Humphreys-5. Blocks: 5-Lily Herzog-4
Roy-Winifred: Kills:35--Dyauni Boyce--16. Assists: 43-Cassie Smith--26. Aces: 1-Carlee Blodgett-1. Digs: 74--Olivia Geer-20. Blocks: 1-Trinity Edwards-1
BRIDGER def. ABSAROKEE
25-14, 25-13, 25-7
Bridger: Kills:29, Emily Adkins-13. Assists: 25, Sami Fusco-15. Aces: 13, Jenna Kallevig-7. Digs: 21, Kyra Kroll-7. Blocks: 11, hope Buessing-7
Absarokee: Kills:11, Kennedy Ekwortzel-5. Assists: 10, Kaiya Holmquist-10. Aces: 2, Keara Young, Morgan Meier. Digs: 57, Morgan Meier-11. Blocks: 4, Ekwortzel-2
GLASGOW def. SIDNEY
25-13, 25-22, 25-21
Glasgow: Kills:33 (Laura Ross 8). Assists: 28 (Rachelle Glaser 27). Aces: 6 (three with 2). Digs: 22 (Anika Peters 5). Blocks: 10 (Keely Fossum 5)
Sidney: Kills:0. Assists: 0. Aces: 0. Digs: 0. Blocks: 0
MELSTONE def. BROADVIEW-LAVINA
25-11, 25-12, 25-15
Broadview-Lavina: Kills:10. Assists: 8. Aces: 1. Digs: 11. Blocks: 2
Melstone: Kills:. Assists: . Aces: . Digs: . Blocks:
CUSTER-HYSHAM def. PLENTY COUPS
25-23, 25-11, 28-26
Custer-Hysham: Kills:14 (McKenzie Morrison 5, Annie Schneider 5). Assists: NA. Aces: 25 (Tyanna Buller 10). Digs: 2 (Schneider 2). Blocks: 9 (Morrison 7)
Plenty Coups: Kills:8 (Kessa Gutierrez 3). Assists: 8 (Kyra Turnsplenty 4). Aces: 16 (Jaden GoesAhead 5). Digs: 19 (Catherine Monroy 7). Blocks: 2 (Vessa Gutierrez 1, Turnsplenty 1)
ROBERTS def. PARK CITY
26-24, 25-18, 25-13
Roberts: Kills:25 Kenzie Pitts (12). Assists: 26 Bentley Bertolino (25). Aces: 9 Bentley Bertolino (3). Digs: 31 Emma DeVries (9). Blocks: 10
Park City: Kills:19 Makayla Harper (8) Kendyll Story (6). Assists: 15 Jaden Boardman (7) Alexis Goldy (6). Aces: 4 Kendyll Story (2). Digs: 65 Kendyll Story (19). Blocks: 2
BOZEMAN def. BELGRADE
25-18, 25-19, 25-14
LEWISTOWN def. LAUREL
25-22, 12-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-9
