State AA volleyball playoffs

First round

Tuesday, Nov. 3

East

Belgrade at Great Falls CMR, 5:30 p.m.

Great Falls at Billings West, 6 p.m.

Bozeman at Billings Skyview 6 p.m.

Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 6 p.m.

West

Missoula Hellgate at Missoula Sentinel, 5:30 p.m.

Butte at Kalispell Glacier, 5:30 p.m.

Kalispell Flathead at Helena, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 7

Lowest remaining East seed at Helena Capital, TBD

Lowest remaining West seed at highest remaining East seed, TBD

Second-lowest remaining West seed at second-highest remaining East seed, TBD

Second-lowest remaining East seed at second-highest remaining West seed, TBD

Semifinals

Tuesday, Nov. 10

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

TBD

