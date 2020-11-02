State AA volleyball playoffs
First round
Tuesday, Nov. 3
East
Belgrade at Great Falls CMR, 5:30 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings West, 6 p.m.
Bozeman at Billings Skyview 6 p.m.
Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 6 p.m.
West
Missoula Hellgate at Missoula Sentinel, 5:30 p.m.
Butte at Kalispell Glacier, 5:30 p.m.
Kalispell Flathead at Helena, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 7
Lowest remaining East seed at Helena Capital, TBD
Lowest remaining West seed at highest remaining East seed, TBD
Second-lowest remaining West seed at second-highest remaining East seed, TBD
Second-lowest remaining East seed at second-highest remaining West seed, TBD
Semifinals
Tuesday, Nov. 10
TBD
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 14
TBD
