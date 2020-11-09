State A volleyball tournament
Nov. 12-14 at Shelby HS
Thursday
Match 1: 2W Florence-Carlton vs. 1S Huntley Project, 10 a.m.
Match 2: 3W Thompson Falls vs. 1N Choteau, noon
Match 3: 3S Colstrip vs. 1W Anaconda, 2 p.m.
Match 4: 2N Fairfield vs. 2S Joliet, 4 p.m.
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinals
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinals
Friday
Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out
Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m., loser out
Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., fourth place
Saturday
Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m., third place
Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon, championship
Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 2 p.m., championship (if necessary)
