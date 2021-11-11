Divisional results will be updated as we receive them.

State tournaments

Thursday's results

First round

Class AA

BILLINGS SENIOR 3, MISSOULA SENTINEL 2

Billings Senior;25;20;25;21;22;
Missoula Sentinel;19;25;15;25;20;

Class A 

MILES CITY 3, HAMILTON 1

Hamilton;16;19;25;23;
Miles City;25;25;23;25;

HAMILTON: Aces – Layne Kearns 1; Jenna Guisinger 1; Mya Winkler 1; Ella Gabelhausen 1. Assists – Taryn Searle 27. Digs – Jenna Guisinger 18; Taryn Searle 14; Mya Winkler 13. Kills – Layne Kearns 13; Mya Winkler 11. Blocks – Layne Kearns 3; Mya Winkler 3.

MILES CITY: Aces – Bailey Nowicki 5; Kimber Kuchynka 4. Assists – Taylor Gallo 16; Laney Jones 11. Digs – Caitlin Anderson 19; Kimber Kuchynka 10. Kills – Bailey Nowicki 9; Kadence Lockie 8. Blocks – Bryn Coffin 4.

BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, DILLON 0

Dillon;24;11;20;
Billings Central;25;25;25;

Class B

CHOTEAU 3, JEFFERSON 2

Jefferson;19;25;24;25;6;
Choteau;25;14;26;21;15;

Class C

PLENTYWOOD 3, ROY-WINIFRED 0

Roy-Winifred;19;18;21;
Plentywood;25;25;25;

