Divisional results will be updated as we receive them.
State tournaments
Thursday's results
First round
Class AA
BILLINGS SENIOR 3, MISSOULA SENTINEL 2
|Billings Senior;25;20;25;21;22;
|Missoula Sentinel;19;25;15;25;20;
Class A
MILES CITY 3, HAMILTON 1
|Hamilton;16;19;25;23;
|Miles City;25;25;23;25;
HAMILTON: Aces – Layne Kearns 1; Jenna Guisinger 1; Mya Winkler 1; Ella Gabelhausen 1. Assists – Taryn Searle 27. Digs – Jenna Guisinger 18; Taryn Searle 14; Mya Winkler 13. Kills – Layne Kearns 13; Mya Winkler 11. Blocks – Layne Kearns 3; Mya Winkler 3.
MILES CITY: Aces – Bailey Nowicki 5; Kimber Kuchynka 4. Assists – Taylor Gallo 16; Laney Jones 11. Digs – Caitlin Anderson 19; Kimber Kuchynka 10. Kills – Bailey Nowicki 9; Kadence Lockie 8. Blocks – Bryn Coffin 4.
BILLINGS CENTRAL 3, DILLON 0
|Dillon;24;11;20;
|Billings Central;25;25;25;
Class B
CHOTEAU 3, JEFFERSON 2
|Jefferson;19;25;24;25;6;
|Choteau;25;14;26;21;15;
Class C
PLENTYWOOD 3, ROY-WINIFRED 0
|Roy-Winifred;19;18;21;
|Plentywood;25;25;25;
