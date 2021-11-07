All-class state volleyball tournament
Thursday through Saturday
at Montana State University, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Bozeman
State AA
Thursday
First round
Match 1: 10 a.m., Missoula Sentinel vs. Billings Senior
Match 2: Noon, Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings West
Match 3: 2 p.m., Great Falls CMR vs. Butte
Match 4: 4 p.m., Bozeman vs. Kalispell Flathead
State A
Thursday
First round
Match 1 (Schroyer Gym): 8 a.m., Miles City vs. Hamilton
Match 2: 10 a.m., Billings Central vs. Dillon
Match 3: Noon, Ronan vs. Havre
Match 4: 2 p.m., Hardin vs. Corvallis
Match 5: 4 p.m., Polson vs. Winner of Match 1
State B
Thursday
First round
Match 1: 10 a.m., Choteau vs. Jefferson
Match 2: Noon, Thompson Falls vs. Townsend
Match 3: 2 p.m., Huntley Project vs. Malta
Match 4: 4 p.m., Glasgow vs. Florence-Carlton
State C
Thursday
First round
Match 1: 10 a.m., Plentywood vs. Roy-Winifred
Match 2: Noon, Fort Benton vs. White Sulphur Springs
Match 3: 2 p.m., Manhattan Christian vs. Simms
Match 4: 4 p.m., Bridger vs. Froid-Medicine Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.