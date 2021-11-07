All-class state volleyball tournament

Thursday through Saturday

at Montana State University, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Bozeman

State AA

Thursday

First round

Match 1: 10 a.m., Missoula Sentinel vs. Billings Senior

Match 2: Noon, Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings West

Match 3: 2 p.m., Great Falls CMR vs. Butte

Match 4: 4 p.m., Bozeman vs. Kalispell Flathead

State A

Thursday

First round

Match 1 (Schroyer Gym): 8 a.m., Miles City vs. Hamilton

Match 2: 10 a.m., Billings Central vs. Dillon

Match 3: Noon, Ronan vs. Havre

Match 4: 2 p.m., Hardin vs. Corvallis

Match 5: 4 p.m., Polson vs. Winner of Match 1

State B

Thursday 

First round

Match 1: 10 a.m., Choteau vs. Jefferson

Match 2: Noon, Thompson Falls vs. Townsend

Match 3: 2 p.m., Huntley Project vs. Malta

Match 4: 4 p.m., Glasgow vs. Florence-Carlton

State C

Thursday

First round

Match 1: 10 a.m., Plentywood vs. Roy-Winifred

Match 2: Noon, Fort Benton vs. White Sulphur Springs

Match 3: 2 p.m., Manhattan Christian vs. Simms

Match 4: 4 p.m., Bridger vs. Froid-Medicine Lake

Tags

Load comments