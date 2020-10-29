MISSOULA — Pitted against an emotional, upset-minded crosstown foe, Missoula Sentinel's poise was put to the test Thursday.
The Spartans responded with the type of win that will serve them well with Class AA volleyball tournament time set to start Tuesday.
Sentinel overcame a 23-20 deficit in the fourth set in winning at Hellgate's gym, 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23. The Spartans secured a mythical city title with the victory and will take an 8-4 record into the postseason.
"That was our goal for tonight, keeping our poise," Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said. "After our Butte (loss) on Tuesday, experiencing some pressure defensively, tonight we just wanted to stick with it, staying persistent no matter what the score was.
"We're a great team working from behind. I told them I wish they would play like that every point. So that's the goal the next match, to play like they're behind every point."
Juniors Paige Sawyer and Quincy Frohlich were the catalysts for Sentinel. Frohlich floored 15 kills and piled up 23 digs. Sawyer was a force at the service line, registering seven aces to go with her 40 assists.
"Honestly serving is my favorite aspect of the game," Sawyer said. "It just hypes me up the most, so I love it and that's where it comes from. This year it's been my thing."
The match could have easily went to a fifth set if not for Sentinel's heroics coming from behind in the fourth. Trailing 23-20, the Spartans rallied behind a Frohlich kill and a Sawyer ace. Then with the score at 24-23 in Sentinel's favor, junior Kodi Fraser sealed the deal for the visitors with a thunderous kill.
"There's this fine line of being intense and having pressure and just going out and having fun," Arceniega said. "A couple of times I was like, 'Stop thinking. Just move and react.' Once we did that we executed a lot better. It's such a mental sport."
Arceniega credited the Knights, who were led by sophomore Camille Sherrill with 10 kills and four aces, with a spirited performance. Hellgate fell to 4-10 with the loss.
"They've got some strong outsides and some shots that were hard to defend," said Sentinel's coach, whose team won the battle at the net, with 54 kills to 34 for the hosts.
"I told our girls that other teams are allowed to have good plays. Defensively Hellgate was scrappy and they had the momentum a couple times. It's the points we give them that we don't want to have."
Sentinel will enter tournament play as either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed and will host an opponent in their postseason opener on Tuesday. Sawyer believes her team is in a good place with its biggest match dead ahead.
"We've struggled with a little bit of an energy roller coaster, but we stayed strong and recovered quickly tonight, which was a huge deal for us," she said. "I'm really proud with how we did."
Joining Sawyer and Frohlich on the list of leaders for Sentinel was senior Sierra Dennison. She totaled four blocks, including a big momentum-changer midway through the second set.
Joining Camille Sherrill on the list of leaders for Hellgate were Gillian Sherrill with eight kills, Kennedy Kuhn with 17 assists, Raia Chase with 15 digs and Alex Covill and Elly Thorpe with two blocks apiece.
