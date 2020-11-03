MISSOULA — Five days after fighting tooth-and-nail to get a win over its crosstown rival, Missoula Sentinel made it look relatively easy Tuesday in a Class AA state volleyball tournament opener.
The Spartans benefited from a 37-26 edge in kills and Missoula Hellgate's erratic play in a home sweep, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18. Sentinel advanced to the quarterfinal round, where it will play at Billings West on Saturday.
"It feels amazing," Spartans junior hitter Kodi Fraser said. "It's a relief and an exciting feeling.
"We played well as a team. We all listened to each other and never got down on each other."
When Sentinel played at Hellgate on Thursday, the match was a tense four-setter with long points. On Tuesday, the points were shorter and the Knights (4-11) didn't have an answer for the Spartans' superior net game.
"We were missing one of our middle blockers, Gillian Sherrill, and I think that just kind of bummed the girls out a little bit," Hellgate coach Brittany Tilleman said. "We didn't have our same energy, our same fire.
"Lauren (Dick) came in and played well in the middle. But it just seemed like we didn't show up to win. Sentinel played well. They handled themselves well and they're going to do well in the tournament."
Sentinel (9-4) played a smart, steady brand of volleyball. The team actually seemed more calm Tuesday in tournament play than it did in Thursday's regular-season finale at Hellgate.
"Sometimes it's a game of errors. We made a little less of them tonight and I think that made a big difference," Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said. "We tried to stay in charge, stay aggressive. We knew Hellgate was going to play some tough defense and get the ball back over.
"Sometimes if we don't execute on plays, we give them points. So we were very aware of that, of really trying to execute when we got any of those free balls."
Led by junior phenom Quincy Frohlich with her 13 kills and 12 digs, Sentinel set the tone with its surge in the first set. Hellgate was solid early and was very much in the set trailing 11-9 until the Spartans went on a 5-1 run highlighted by Frohlich's thunderous kill.
Hellgate refused to go down quietly, but two straight kills by Frohlich gave the hosts a 22-17 lead. From there Sentinel closed out the set with the help of a Keena Kay tip kill.
"It really seemed like they supported each other tonight," Arceniega said of her team. "They're starting to understand volleyball is a marathon, not a sprint.
"Our goal was to maintain that intensity while playing for each other, helping each other shine. I saw a lot of it at times and saw them recover when Hellgate was going on runs."
The Knights raced to a 10-5 lead in the second set, prompting Arceniega to call a timeout. Sentinel rallied with the help of Hellgate errors and kills by Frohlich and Fraser.
With the score at 15-15, the Knights went into a funk with several hitting errors that prompted a timeout by Tilleman. They never did recover, although they did put a scare in Sentinel by shaving the Spartans' 24-20 lead to 24-23. The set ended on a Hellgate hitting error.
"We got burned a few times, our block got used, so we adjusted there, then we started getting burned in the (deep left) corner and we really adjusted our block again and it helped," Arceniega said. "That forced them to either tip over the block or give us a shot angle, which we were able to pick up a lot easier."
Sentinel looked as if it might run away with the third set after racing to a 10-2 lead. That advantage was trimmed to 15-14 before big kills by Sierra Dennison and Frohlich helped the hosts regain control.
Sentinel finished with a 4-0 record against crosstown competition. Paige Sawyer led the hosts in blocks with seven and assists with 22 Tuesday. She also shared the team lead in aces with Frohlich, each with two.
Camille Sherrill led the Knights in kills with eight and Alex Covill collected four blocks. Raia Chase racked up 17 digs and Lydia Barrow and Kennedy Kuhn each had 10 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.