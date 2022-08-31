BUTTE — After a 2021-22 season in which the Butte Bulldogs made the State AA Tournament, head coach Shane Jorgensen and his staff thought a robust graduating class might change the focus of the next year.
“We thought this was going to be a building year, and (now) I don’t think it is,” Jorgensen said. “I think the girls we have ready to step into roles are going to be extremely competitive. We might be a little young but I don’t see it being a building year whatsoever.”
The loss of nine seniors leaves the Bulldogs with plenty of questions, but Jorgensen saw plenty of potential answers during open gyms, four-on-four play and camps.
“We had great turnout for our summer programs,” Jorgensen said. “The things we’re seeing are a lot higher level than I would have ever expected.”
Last year’s seniors were represented at most every spot on the court, so there’s a lot of decisions to be made and experience to be gained. Jorgensen said camps, tryouts and summer leagues
The decision that will help the others fall into place concerns the setters. A 5-1 system (one setter plays all six rotations, including the front row) could offer better consistency with the setter-hitter connection. A 6-2 system (two setters play three rotations each, always in the back row) could provide more attack options along the net and possibly a better block.
Jorgensen said the decision of which system to use – or at least start with – will be made on the court.
“We have at least three setters that are competing, and whatever combination works the best – whether it’s a 5-1 or 6-2 – is yet to be seen,” Jorgensen said. “I’m happy running both, either one. It’s really going to depend on how the girls gel together.”
Regardless of what system Butte runs, the focus will be the same.
“Defense is what I love,” Jorgensen said. “When you have a small, scrappy team like us, just frustrating the other team is going to cause mistakes on the other side.”
The irony is that Jorgensen feels like defense has been his teams’ “Achilles heel” in recent seasons, but has seen the willingness and heart from his roster to be a gritty defensive team. It will also be a necessity, as his team’s relative size disadvantage might not record kills and stuff blocks at a high rate.
“Because we’re undersized we’re going to really have to play our tails off on defense to be as competitive as we possibly can be,” Jorgensen said. “That defense is going to be what we key on for the first couple weeks of practices and games.”
If the players can see the connection between defensive intensity and winning, it shouldn’t be long before the Bulldogs fully embrace that identity.
“We have a great group of girls that are coming in that are extremely competitive,” Jorgensen said. “Our freshmen team the last two years have lost like a total of three matches. Those girls are used to winning.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play all of their home games at Butte High this year, a welcome return after two years split between their home court and the Butte Civic Center.
“The girls really like being on their home court,” Jorgensen said. “For some reason our gym’s not easy to play in.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.