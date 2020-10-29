BILLINGS — Powered by sweets. That’s the secret apparently to the success of the Billings West volleyball team this week.
To liven things up as the regular season heads down the stretch, West coach Monica Grimsrud decided to resort to a little “bribery,” as she called it.
So, the Golden Bears were awarded ice cream at practice on Tuesday after sweeping Great Falls the day before and following Thursday’s three-set win over Billings Skyview, doughnuts are in the team’s near future.
“We’ve told them if they win in three we’d bring them treats and they chose doughnuts,” Grimsrud said after the Bears won 25-12, 25-10, 25-23 at Skyview’s annual Pack the Place in Pink Night. “I’m going to go broke if they keep on doing this, which I’m OK with.”
Normally, a PTPIP match would be a boisterous affair, with large student sections, mid-match raffles and an always poignant pre-match ceremony to honor those who have been lost to breast cancer or currently battling the disease.
But with spectators limited to mostly parents and others because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday’s match was like any other this season, leaving teams to summon up their own inspiration.
The fourth-ranked Bears (9-3) did it better. They were the aggressors for 2½ sets before the Falcons (6-5) finally started to match the intensity of the visitors. But it was too little, too late, and Skyview couldn’t repeat its four-set victory when the teams met earlier this season.
“We came into this game with a good mental set and we were like, ‘we weren’t going to back down,’ “ said West libero Kate Nienaber, who plans to grab a maple doughnut whenever the coaches come through on their bribe. “We knew we were defeated before and we’re like, ‘that’s not going to happen again.’ We wanted this really bad.”
West’s Grossman sisters were on point from the start, and junior Kaitlin finished with 16 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Freshman Kourtney had 10 kills, Haylee Haar had four blocks, Addie Allen 21 assists and Taylor Graham seven kills and nine blocks. Nienaber had a team-high 14 digs.
The Falcons finished with just 13 kills overall (Jordan Olson and Haley Droogsma each had four), though they led 19-16 and 23-22 in set three.
Thursday was the first of three consecutive days of matches for the Falcons. They’ll travel to Bozeman to take on Gallatin, a makeup of Monday’s postponed match, and then play home matches against Great Falls and No. 2 Great Falls CMR on Saturday and Falcons coach Stormy Siemion hopes to see more of the team she saw in the final stretch Thursday night.
“It’s been kind of a weird ride ever since the last time we played West,” said Siemion, whose team has dropped three of its last four. “Right after that we had some girls go into quarantine and we have had a hard time bouncing back from that. I see sparks of that. It’s just not all the way there yet.”
West also plays the Great Falls schools on Saturday.
