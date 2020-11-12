SIDNEY — Alyssa Pretty Weasel hammered 21 kills, Jonna Lind added 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces, and Hardin stunned previously unbeaten Columbia Falls 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-10 in a quarterfinal matchup at the Class A state tournament Thursday night.
Rylee Kogolshak teed up Pretty Weasel and Lind with 42 assists, Jessica Kohler provided 20 digs and three aces, and Rilee Green chipped in with 16 digs for the Bulldogs. Tori Marty added 15 digs and three aces.
Mady Hoerner led Columbia Falls with 22 kills, 19 digs and two aces. Dillen Hoerner hadded 12 kills and two aces, Hannah Schweikert had seven kills and 41 assists, and McKenna Rensel added 16 digs for the Wildkats.
Columbia Falls, which won state championships in 2016 and 2015, entered the match having lost only two sets this season.
Columbia Falls 3, Havre 0
Mady Hoerner pounded 13 kills and added 12 digs, Dillen Hoerner backed her with nine kills and 11 digs, and unbeaten Columbia Falls swept past Havre 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.
Hannah Schweikert also had a big day for the Wildkats with 25 assists, six kills, two blocks and two aces.
Yelena Miller had seven kills to lead Havre, which also received five kills from Maddie Columbus, 17 assists from Ellie Collins and 15 digs from Sydney Wilting.
Hardin def. Corvallis, 3-1
Alyssa Pretty Weasel was dominant at the net with 17 kills and five blocks, and Lefaye Russell added 13 kills as the Bulldogs shrugged off an opening-set loss and downed defending champion Corvallis 19-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19.
Rylee Kogolshak provided 33 assists and three aces for Hardin. Rilee Green, Jonna Lind and Kailee Roan each had 10 digs.
For Corvallis, Madeline Gilder starred with 15 kills, 26 digs, two assists and a block, and Jenna Jordan was right there with her with 14 kills, 23 digs, two blocks and two aces. Brooklyn Powell set them up with 40 assists and Madison Lewis added six kills.
Glendive def. Polson, 3-1
Madison Wahl had a huge afternoon with 28 kills, 20 digs and two aces, and Brittany Kaufman came through with 23 digs and four aces to propel the Red Devils in their opening match.
Tiana Carney chipped in with 37 digs and two aces, Saddie Egan had all 52 of Glendive's assists and Codi Nagle provided two blocks.
Maggie Todd's 15 kills and two blocks paved the way for Polson. Kobbey Smith added 14 kills and four aces, Hallie Moss had 11 assists, Ara Mercer 20 digs and Berkley Ellis five aces for the Pirates.
Billings Central 3, Ronan 0
Cindy Gray went high for 14 kills and a block, Maria Stewart set her up with 41 assists and 13 digs, and Billings Central swept past Ronan 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.
Ally Foster added 20 digs, Mollie McGrail four blocks and Grace Zeier 11 digs and two aces for the Rams.
Olivia Clairmont's seven kills and two aces led the way for the Maidens, who also received six kills, three blocks and an ace from Madeline McCreas, two kills from Rylie Lindquist, two blocks from Kiana King and 10 digs from LaReina Cordova.
