SIDNEY — Madeline Gilder had an all-round day with 14 kills, 16 digs, four aces and two assists as defending champion Corvallis made it two straight on Thursday with a 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of Glendive in a loser-out match at the Class A state volleyball tournament.
Tyler Sorenson provided seven kills, Jenna Jordan added five kills, Brooklyn Powell had 26 assists and Katelyn Behner chipped in with 13 digs for the Blue Devils, who topped Havre in the morning to stay alive.
Paige Colaprete had 11 digs and four aces for Corvallis, which also received three blocks from Madison Lewis.
Madison Wahl led Glendive with 13 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. Brittany Kaufman backed her with 10 kills and 20 digs, Saddie Egan had 20 assists and 16 digs, and Mataya Tipton had three blocks.
Corvallis advanced to play in the fourth-place game Friday night.
Corvallis def Havre, 3-1
Madeline Gilder pounded 29 kills and added 28 digs, and Brooklyn Powell teed her up with 39 assists and 14 digs as defending state champion Corvallis kept its season alive by outlasting Havre 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20.
Madison Lewis and Tyler Sorenson each had five blocks for the Blue Devils. Jenna Jordan provided four blocks, Paige Colaprete added 14 digs and Hailey Anderson chipped in with four aces for Corvallis.
Maddie Columbus led Havre with 10 kills, Talia Ralph added nine kills and Yelena Miller provided eight kills and four blocks. Ellie Collins was all over the floor with 30 assists, 24 digs and two blocks for the Blue Ponies, who also received 22 digs from Alyssa Oliver.
Ronan def. Polson, 3-1
Olivia Clairmont had 16 kills and two aces, and Madeline McCrea provided eight kills and 4.5 blocks as the Maidens stayed alive with a 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-16 victory over the Pirates.
Rylie Lindquist chipped in with six kills and 21 digs for Ronan. Leina Ulutoa added four blocks and LaReina Cordova notched 16 digs.
Maggie Todd had a big match with 24 kills, 30 digs and a block, and Kobbey Smith provided 18 kills and two aces for Polson. Berkley Ellis helped with 26 assists and three aces for the Pirates, also received 40 digs from Ava Mercer.
Ronan advanced to face Columbia Falls later in the afternoon.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.