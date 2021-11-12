BOZEMAN — Dillon served up 14 aces and Evey Hansen and Jordyn Walker had 10 kills each as the Beavers defeated Hamilton 27-25, 25-10, 13-25, 25-8 in a morning loser-out match of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Ainsley Shipman had five kills, five aces and 19 digs, while Hansen and Leila Stennerson had three aces each for Dillon. Emily Matamoros led the Beavers with 21 digs, Lauryn Petersen had 17 assists and Walker had 17 digs to complete her double-double.
Hamilton had 10 aces of its own, six from Jenna Guisinger, who also had a team-high 21 digs. Layne Kearns had 11 kills and 11 digs and Taryn Searle had 16 assists for the Broncs, who were eliminated from the tournament.
Dillon advanced to play Ronan at noon.
