BOZEMAN — Billings Central and Hardin perhaps were expecting to meet in a later round, with maybe some hardware at stake, not in a loser-out match Friday afternoon at the Class A state volleyball tournament. Still, the Eastern A rivals provided their fans thrills a-plenty, and the fact this meeting didn't take place in an undefeated semifinal or on the last day of the tournament is a sign of where the classification has arrived.
Billings Central, the defending state champion, and Hardin, last year’s third-place team, gave fans another edge-of-your-seat thriller at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, as the top two seeds from the East took their match to the limit with the Rams coming out on top 25-14, 28-26, 23-25, 14-25, 15-10.
The Rams and Bulldogs last met in the divisional championship a week ago. That match, too, went five sets, with the Rams winning 15-13 in the fifth. But Hardin took a first-round loss Thursday to Corvallis, the third seed from the West, while Central was dispatched by Havre, the East’s third seed, in Thursday’s second round to force the title hopefuls to work their way back through the bracket.
“Everybody’s kind of even and it could go either way,” Hardin coach Sarah Passes said of the parity in the classification this season. “So it makes for a fun tournament. I think everybody has caught up (to the top tier teams). Volleyball has changed a lot in the last couple of years.”
Friday’s fifth set was tied 3-3 before the Rams gained control on a block by Mya Hansen, two Ally Foster aces, a kill by Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton and a block by Morton. The lead was 8-3 by then, and though the teams jostled back and forth somewhat after that, Morton finally put things away with a tip.
Morton finished with 19 kills, 16 digs and 3.5 blocks. Hansen wound up with 12 kills and 6.5 blocks, and Maria Stewart had 43 asssits and 18 digs. Foster had a team-high 27 digs.
Aubrey Nedens led Hardin with 17 kills and Carmen Pallone added 10. Jessica Kehler finished with 29 digs, while Taiya Guptill had 45 assists.
While Central moved on in the tournament, Hardin saw its season end. The Bulldogs lost eight seniors from last season and had two this year — Kehler and Riqe Siemion — so it’s a good bet they aren’t going anywhere.
A bright future isn’t necessarily a consolation for an ended present, though.
“Really, this weekend we gained so much experience,” Passes said. “We know what we need to do. But these guys are gritty and they’re fighters. If you’re going to go out, that’s how you go out.”
Dillon 3, Ronan 0
Dillon won its second match of the day, taking out Ronan 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 in a loser-out match.
The Beavers had double-digit aces for the second match in a row, serving up 12 behind Ainsley Shipman’s four aces and Sage Hanson’s 3.
Shipman also led in blocks with six and Emily Matamoros had 17 digs.
Rylie Lundquist and Reina Cordova both had eight kills to lead the Maidens, whose season ended with back-to-back losses at the state tournament following a second-place finish at last weekend’s Western A Divisonal. The Maidens lost a second-round match, then won four in a row to force a second championship match, eventually falling to divisional champion Polson.
Maidens coach Lacy Phelan felt last week’s divisional run took a toll on her team and that the players might not have recovered fully from the previous weekend.
The longer she talked about her team’s season, the more tears began to build in the coach’s eyes.
“You just want the best for your kids,” Phelan said. “And when they go out there and give that much effort and that much time and heart, you just want it to work out for them. But it doesn’t always happen.”
Hardin 3, Miles City 1
Hardin overcame a strong Miles City start and eliminated the Cowgirls 12-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 in a loser-out match.
Hardin set itself up with another match against Billings Central at 2 p.m. The Eastern A rivals played for the championship last season and they met in the divisional title match last weekend. Billings Central won both times.
Macey Uffelman led Hardin with 11 kills. Jessica Kehler and Katana Reisig had 20 digs each, and Makenna Torske had 4.5 blocks. Taiya Guptill had 45 of the team’s 46 assists.
Miles City, which entered state as the fourth seed from the East, finished the tournament 1-2 after beating Hamilton and losing to Polson on Thursday.
“I sat down last night and wrote each of the kids a card,” Miles City coach Tonya Chapweske said. “I did a lot of reflecting on the season and it just comes down to how proud I am of them.
“They just worked hard. And I told them they made very practice — well, maybe not every practice — but most practices were just a joy, worked hard. They were fun and goof and enjoyed playing volleyball and that’s really what’s it about.”
Kadence Lockie led the Cowgirls with seven kills. Kimber Kuchynka led a trio of players into double digits in digs with 15. Caitlin Anderson and Bailey Nowicki added 13 digs each. Laney Jones had 15 assists.
Dillon 3, Hamilton 1
Dillon served up 14 aces and Evey Hansen and Jordyn Walker had 10 kills each as the Beavers defeated Hamilton 27-25, 25-10, 13-25, 25-8 in a morning loser-out match.
Ainsley Shipman had five kills, five aces and 19 digs, while Hansen and Leila Stennerson had three aces each for Dillon. Emily Matamoros led the Beavers with 21 digs, Lauryn Petersen had 17 assists and Walker had 17 digs to complete her double-double.
Hamilton had 10 aces of its own, six from Jenna Guisinger, who also had a team-high 21 digs. Layne Kearns had 11 kills and 11 digs and Taryn Searle had 16 assists for the Broncs, who were eliminated from the tournament.
Dillon advanced to play Ronan at noon.
