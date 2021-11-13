BOZEMAN — You can call the Billings Central volleyball team back-to-back Class A state champions now, after a long two-day run through the state tournament.
But when the Rams think of the title they won Saturday, by first winning the third-place match in the morning and then beating Havre in two championship matches at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, they’ll likely think back to Thursday.
That’s when the defending state champions left that same court in the fieldhouse, shoulders slumped and confidence in crisis after a second-round loss. It was also an opportunity to reassess.
“It was something that all of us aren’t used to, especially as seniors the past three or four years when our program has been so successful,” Central senior Zi’onna Leikam-Morton said as the celebrations continued following the Rams' 28-26, 25-22, 25-13 win over Havre in Saturday’s second championship match. “It was definitely a culture shock for us, because we’re not used to losing.
“But I think that humbled us and made us realize, you know what, we are beatable. But we also know we’re the best ones here and we know we can get it done.”
Get it done they did. They made it to the final day with a five-set win over Hardin and a sweep of Dillon on Friday. Then, Central dispatched Polson in three sets Saturday morning to set up a rematch with tournament unbeaten Havre, the team that sent the Rams to the loser’s bracket in the first place.
The Blue Ponies sprinted to a 9-1 lead and wound up taking the first set 25-19. Central, though, won the next three sets 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 to force the second championship match. After squeezing out that extra-point win in the first set, the Rams continued on. A 14-0 run, served by Alexa Williams, to start the third set, pretty much cemented Central’s second straight title and its fourth in the last five years.
“When all of us woke up this morning and we were talking before we got on the bus, we were like, ‘You know what? We can do it,’ “ Morton said. “If anyone can do it, it will be us. We showed today that we could do it and we did it.”
By winning six straight sets from the Blue Ponies, it put an emphatic end to what was an impressive Havre run. Havre entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed from the Eastern A, but for the first two days of the state tournament the Blue Ponies proved to be much better than that.
Saturday was Havre’s first championship appearance since 2005, and in the end, coach Stephanie Huse said Billings Central’s big-game experience might have made a difference.
“If someone would have asked who do you think will make a run at the state title this year, I don’t know if we would have been in the conversation in the beginning,” she said. “I think the fact that we made it here, and we proved ourselves to be worthy of being in this game, that says a lot for my girls.”
In the first championship match, Mya Hansen led the Rams with 14 kills. Alaina Woods had seven blocks and Ally Foster had 25 digs. Williams had a double-double of 12 kills and 15 digs.
Morton led the Rams in the second championship with 15 kills. Foster had 24 digs and Maria Stewart finished with 67 assists combined in the two matches. Central served up 12 aces in the second match, four by Foster.
Avery Carlson had 10 kills, Yelena Miller five blocks and Alyssa Oliver 24 digs in the championship opener. Carlson again led the second time around with six kills, Oliver had 18 digs and Molly Huse had 22 assists and 10 digs.
Saturday marked the Rams sixth consecutive title-match appearance. That last two have been under Anita Foster, who is two-for-two now as the team’s head coach.
“This feels pretty surreal,” Foster said. “Honestly, it feels amazing. I feel so blessed to be able to coach at Central and coach these girls, who work so hard for me. I can’t tell you how hard I push them.
“And they condition very hard through the summer and we continue our conditioning through the season and there have been complaints about it. But I tell you, you can see now why we did it. It didn’t slow us down to have three matches today and two yesterday. I feel like they finished just as strong as they started yesterday.”
She, too, pointed to that loss Thursday as a turning point. On that day the Rams weren't playing as a team, she said.
"I cannot tell you how proud I am of these girls on how they came together," Foster said. "They chose to have each other's back, and I could tell we were a different team Friday. And today, they were awesome."
Billings Central 3, Polson 0
The Polson Pirates are taking home the third-place trophy. It’s ultimately not the trophy the Pirates wanted, but it’s believed by those in the program to be the first volleyball trophy that the Pirates have won.
And that’s something.
“Progress, right?” Polson coach Lizzy Cox said with a chuckle while simultaneously wiping her eyes. “Progress.”
The Pirates came to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse as the top seed from the Western A, but a 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 loss to defending state champion Central in the third-place match showed Cox there’s still more progress to obtain.
Cox felt the Pirates were tough to stop when their passing was on, but it just wasn’t on enough against the experienced Rams. In that light, then, the Pirates will take their earned hardware home and set their sights higher for next season.
“It’s a great group of girls,” Cox said. “They worked really hard for me. I can’t ask more than that. They gave everything, and as a coach, that’s the ideal situation. I’m so very proud of them.”
