BOZEMAN — Billings Central’s Class A title defense got off to a good start Thursday with a first-round sweep of Dillon at the state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Mya Hansen (7 kills) and Zi’onna Leikam-Morton (7 kills) led a 36-kill attack for the Rams, who were in a 24-24 tie in the first set before winning 26-24, 25-11, 25-20.
The Rams dominated the second set and eventually pulled away in the third.
Billings Central coach Anita Foster issued what’s already becoming a common refrain among the tournament’s coaches: Players, no matter their state experience, have to re-calibrate themselves after last year’s tournaments were separated into smaller gyms across the state due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We were a lot more inconsistent than I would have liked, but I think there’s some jitters,” said Foster, who is in her second season as head coach of the Rams after spending time on the bench as an assistant. “Most of the girls on this team have never played in this environment, so playing in a huge fieldhouse, it’s a different look.”
Morton added five aces and 16 digs. Ally Foster led the Rams with 24 digs and Maria Stewart had 28 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Alaina Woods and Hansen had three blocks each for the Rams, who advanced to play in Thursday’s second round later in the day.
“This team is really good about just finding a way to pull out wins, even when it’s not going well,” Foster said. “Some of that’s because we have so many seniors (8) on our team. Lots of times seniors just know how to get it done.”
Dillon was led by the 12 kills of Ainsley Shipman, who also had 10 digs and two aces and two blocks. Emily Matamoros had 13 digs, Evey Hansen two aces, Lauryn Petersen 11 assists, and Kylie Konen and Zoey Morast had three blocks each.
Miles City 3, Hamilton 1
The breakfast of winners Thursday morning? Granola bars and a little yogurt.
That’s what fueled the Miles City Cowgirls to a 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23 victory over Hamilton in the opening match of the tournament at Shroyer Gym.
The location — the tournament usually takes place exclusively in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse — and the 8 a.m. start time were necessitated because Class A expanded its tournament field from eight teams to nine this year.
The extra team meant pushing a match to Shroyer, a smaller gym and home of the Montana State University volleyball team that is attached to the fieldhouse. It also meant the early wake-up call.
“We left the hotel about quarter to seven” in the morning, fourth-year Miles City coach Tonya Chapweske said, before adding with a smile: “But, you know, I was really proud that they got off the bus and didn’t whine that it was so early.”
Bailey Nowicki had nine kills and Kadence Lockie added eight for the Cowgirls, who played their first state tournament match since 2014. Nowicki led the team with five aces, Bryn Coffin had four blocks, Caitlin Anderson 19 digs and Taylor Gallo 16 assists.
“They came out swinging hard,” Chapweske said. “We had a little hiccup there, but stuck with it. So that’s what matters.”
Layne Kearns had 13 kills and 14 digs and Mya Winkler 11 kills and 13 digs for Hamilton. Each player also had three blocks, while Jenna Gusinger led the Broncs with 18 digs. Taryn Searle finished with 27 assists.
