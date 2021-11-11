BOZEMAN — Alyssa Oliver pondered the question.
When was the last time Havre brought back state volleyball tournament hardware, the Blue Ponies senior was asked?
“Um, a long time ago,” Oliver offered after Havre, indeed, guaranteed itself at least third place at the Class A state tournament with a 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 win over defending Billings Central in the second round on Thursday.
By advancing to Friday’s undefeated semifinal match, the worst the Blue Ponies go back to Havre with is the third-place trophy. And, to be fair to Oliver, she continued her answer by saying at she previously looked up Havre’s last trophy year: 2005, when the Blue Ponies lost to Hardin in the third-place match.
There’s more to try to win for this year's team, of course, but the Blue Ponies will revel in the situation they found themselves in Thursday night.
“I think I’m still trying to process it all,” Havre coach Stephanie Huse said. “It feels good. It’s a situation that I think our girls have wanted all year long. These girls have put in a lot of time to get better and I think it’s just starting to pay off, all that hard work.”
The Blue Ponies overcame big deficits in sets two and four to pull off the win. Billings Central led 12-4 in the early going of set two and had an 11-3 lead in set four. The Blue Ponies kept plugging away, though, and now they find themselves one win away from playing for the state title.
“I think this was coming for a long time,” Oliver said. “I think we’re just ready to keep riding that high.”
Polson 3, Miles City 0
Polson coach Lizzy Cox thinks her team is young, but by no means does she think the Pirates are ahead of schedule by winning matches at the state tournament.
The Pirates, the Western A champions, won their first round match 25-11, 25-23, 25-19 over Miles City Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Polson’s win put them into the second round later in the evening, but for the moment, Cox was concentrating on what her team has accomplished this season.
“Honestly, as soon as we started to play this season, I felt like these girls could put it together,” Cox said. “They just play well together.”
The Cowgirls, who opened the tournament with an early-morning match victory, defended at the net very well. But even if it took a couple swings on each point, the Pirates remained undeterred. Mixing in a few tips now and then to keep the Cowgirls honest, the Pirates kept swinging away.
Italian foreign exchange student Camilla Foresti led Polson with 11 kills and Liz Tolley added nine. Foresti also had 10 digs and Avery Starr added four aces and 26 assists.
“We focus so much on ball control and our serving, and if we can do those two things really well, everything else just kind of falls into place,” Cox said. “Basically control our service, control the passes, control the digs and then we can control the pace of the game.”
Chloe Sutter had six kills for Miles City.
Corvallis 3, Hardin 0
When Corvallis is playing well, the Blue Devils give coach Halie Benson goosebumps. The first-year coach got a big case of them in the first round.
The Blue Devils, the third seed out of the West, breezed past the East’s second seed Hardin 25-19, 25-18, 25-15. Hardin was the state runner-up last season and seemed to be hitting its stride this season, but the Bulldogs had few answers for the Blue Devils.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for all year, you know, for it to come together and have them all firing on all cyclinders,” Benson said. “Throughout the season, we’d see glimpses of it and it would just give me goosebumps, and I kept telling them ‘you guys give me goosebumps.’ ”
Did Benson have them this match?
"Oh, yes," she said.
Madeline Gilder had 22 kills and 15 digs to lead Corvallis. Tahnee Lewis had 19 assists and Paige Colaprete 15, while Jessica Saturday contributed 14 digs and Hailey Anderson had 11 digs.
The Blue Devils were the 2019 champions, but there is little of that title experience to draw upon, including from Benson. That’s part of what made Thursday’s opening win special.
“We go in ahead of time thinking we’re prepared for one thing, but ready to play the game as it unfolds,” Benson said. “When they do that, they play well and take advantage of those opportunities. And that’s what you saw.”
Carmen Pallone led Hardin with nine kills. Jessica Kehler and Macy Uffelman had 17 and 15 digs, respectively.
Havre 3, Ronan 0
Havre volleyball coach Stephanie Huse was happy to see her team left their divisional blues at home.
The Blue Ponies set aside last week’s tough loss in the Eastern A divisional third-place match and swept past Ronan 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 in the state tournament's first round.
Huse said the five-set loss to Hardin in the third-place match of last weekend’s divisional “was hard for our girls” but the Blue Ponies showed there was no lingering effect.
“It was a little bit of a letdown,” Huse said of finishing third at divisionals. “But it definitely helps you refocus and then come into this tournament really determined when you go through something like that.”
Havre needed just 27 kills in the match, and received six each from Avery Carlson, Yelena Miller and Jade Wendland. The Blue Ponies had 10 blocks, with Wendland contributing four and Maddie Columbus. three. Alyssa Oliver had 16 digs and Molly Huse had four aces.
Reina Cordova led Ronan with six kills and Rylie Lindquist had 19 digs.
Billings Central 3, Dillon 0
Billings Central’s Class A title defense got off to a good start with a first-round sweep of Dillon.
Mya Hansen (7 kills) and Zi’onna Leikam-Morton (7 kills) led a 36-kill attack for the Rams, who were in a 24-24 tie in the first set before winning 26-24, 25-11, 25-20.
The Rams dominated the second set and eventually pulled away in the third.
Billings Central coach Anita Foster issued what’s already becoming a common refrain among the tournament’s coaches: Players, no matter their state experience, have to re-calibrate themselves after last year’s tournaments were separated into smaller gyms across the state due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We were a lot more inconsistent than I would have liked, but I think there’s some jitters,” said Foster, who is in her second season as head coach of the Rams after spending time on the bench as an assistant. “Most of the girls on this team have never played in this environment, so playing in a huge fieldhouse, it’s a different look.”
Morton added five aces and 16 digs. Ally Foster led the Rams with 24 digs and Maria Stewart had 28 assists, 10 digs and three aces. Alaina Woods and Hansen had three blocks each for the Rams, who advanced to play in Thursday’s second round later in the day.
“This team is really good about just finding a way to pull out wins, even when it’s not going well,” Foster said. “Some of that’s because we have so many seniors (8) on our team. Lots of times seniors just know how to get it done.”
Dillon was led by the 12 kills of Ainsley Shipman, who also had 10 digs and two aces and two blocks. Emily Matamoros had 13 digs, Evey Hansen two aces, Lauryn Petersen 11 assists, and Kylie Konen and Zoey Morast had three blocks each.
Miles City 3, Hamilton 1
The breakfast of winners Thursday morning? Granola bars and a little yogurt.
That’s what fueled the Miles City Cowgirls to a 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23 victory over Hamilton in the opening match of the tournament at Shroyer Gym.
The location — the tournament usually takes place exclusively in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse — and the 8 a.m. start time were necessitated because Class A expanded its tournament field from eight teams to nine this year.
The extra team meant pushing a match to Shroyer, a smaller gym and home of the Montana State University volleyball team that is attached to the fieldhouse. It also meant the early wake-up call.
“We left the hotel about quarter to seven” in the morning, fourth-year Miles City coach Tonya Chapweske said, before adding with a smile: “But, you know, I was really proud that they got off the bus and didn’t whine that it was so early.”
Bailey Nowicki had nine kills and Kadence Lockie added eight for the Cowgirls, who played their first state tournament match since 2014. Nowicki led the team with five aces, Bryn Coffin had four blocks, Caitlin Anderson 19 digs and Taylor Gallo 16 assists.
“They came out swinging hard,” Chapweske said. “We had a little hiccup there, but stuck with it. So that’s what matters.”
Layne Kearns had 13 kills and 14 digs and Mya Winkler 11 kills and 13 digs for Hamilton. Each player also had three blocks, while Jenna Gusinger led the Broncs with 18 digs. Taryn Searle finished with 27 assists.
