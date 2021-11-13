BOZEMAN — The Polson Pirates are taking home the third-place trophy from the Class A state volleyball tournament. It’s ultimately not the trophy the Pirates wanted, but it’s believed by those in the program to be the first volleyball trophy that the Pirates have won.

And that’s something.

“Progress, right?” Polson coach Lizzy Cox said with a chuckle while simultaneously wiping her eyes. “Progress.”

The Pirates came to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse as the top seed from the Western A, but a 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 loss to defending state champion Billings Central in Saturday morning’s third-place match showed Cox there’s still more progress to obtain.

Cox felt the Pirates were tough to stop when their passing was on, but it just wasn’t on enough against the experienced Rams. In that light, then, the Pirates will take their earned hardware home and set their sights higher for next season.

“It’s a great group of girls,” Cox said. “They worked really hard for me. I can’t ask more than that. They gave everything, and as a coach, that’s the ideal situation. I’m so very proud of them.”

Billings Central advanced to play Havre in the championship match. Havre is the undefeated team, so Billings Central will have to beat the Blue Ponies twice to retain the title.

Championship

Billings Central and Havre met again in the championship match. Billings Central won 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 forcing a winner-take-all second game to determine the Class A champion.

