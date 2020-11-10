HELENA — It's one thing to say you refuse to lose. It's quite another to actually do something about it.
And with her team six points from elimination at the hands of Billings West in the Class AA state semifinals Tuesday in Helena, Capital's Paige Bartsch sparked a furious comeback as the Bruins rallied from a 2-1 deficit to upend Billings West by the scores of 25-14, 25-27, 21-25, 25-20 and 15-7.
When it was all over, Bartsch, who will be signing with Boise State to play volleyball Wednesday in the same gym, tallied 21 kills and nine blocks, with many coming in the last two sets as Capital clinched a third consecutive berth in the state title match. It was also the Bruins 70th straight win.
"During the fourth set, I thought this could be my last match," Paige Bartsch said. "And I did not want that to happen, so I just tried to get my team in gear and my teammates did a great job of stepping up when they had to. We are a team that does not like to lose."
However, for a time, it looked like the two-time defending state champions could suffer their first loss in over two years.
After the Bruins took the first set in dominant fashion, West, the second-seeded team out of the Eastern AA, rallied to win the second and third sets, before eventually building a lead in the fourth.
"They were a really scrappy team," Bartsch said. "They were one of the best defensive teams that we have come up against."
With some height to contend with Capital, which has two 6-footers in Paige and Dani Bartsch, the Golden Bears stymied the Bruins' hitters for much of the night.
"We were just relentless on defense," West head coach Monica Grimsrud said. "We weren't letting the ball hit the floor no matter what they did."
Needing just one more set to eliminate the defending champs, West surged to a 15-10 lead in the fourth, forcing Capital to take a time out.
In search of momentum, Paige Bartsch answered the bell and capped an 8-2 run with a kill that put the Bruins in front 18-17. West regained the lead momentarily at 19-18, but some key kills from both Bartsch twins turned the tide as Capital closed the set on a 15-3 run to force a fifth.
In the deciding set, the Bruins quickly grabbed the momentum on an ace by Dani Bartsch, only to see Paige score on consecutive blocks to make it 8-2. Another kill by Paige pushed the lead to 10-2 and five points later, CHS was celebrating yet another state championship berth.
"It was nerve racking," Dani Bartsch said. "We came out on fire and then we let them get in our head. In the fourth, we let them get ahead but then we were finally able to show what we are capable of. We did what we needed to in order to pull out the win."
While Paige Bartsch was dominant in the middle, Dani Bartsch and Audrey Hofer were also exceptional. Hofer, a Montana State commit, finished with 40 assists and four aces. Dani added 13 kills and 11 digs, which was second only to Kennedy Pocha, who paced Capital with 13.
"We definitely changed our mindset," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "We were playing not to lose, instead of playing to win and then we were able to get back to how we played the first set. We were able to celebrate the little things and build some momentum."
On the West side of things, Kaitlin Grossman was a thorn in the side of Capital all night long as she wound up with 13 kills and 17 digs. Sydney Pierce also had a stellar night, notching eight blocks.
Yet, the loss means that the season is over for the Bears. But with a number of young and talented players, the future is bright.
"I'm just so proud of this team," Grimsrud said. "To go from where we were at the start of the year to now, it's been incredible. We have four freshman and I think it's just going to build from here."
For Capital, the win means a shot at a third consecutive state title, even if it took rallying from a 2-1 deficit to get there.
"We didn't want to go out that way," Dani Bartsch said. "This the state tournament and since it's not double elimination, you don't get another chance to come back, there's no third-fourth place match and we just didn't want to end our year like that."
CMR 3, Helena High 0
Prior to Capital's win over Billings West, the Bruins opponent for Saturday's title match, punched their own ticket as the Rustlers of Great Falls CMR swept Helena High to reach the title match.
The Rustlers, who like Capital, entered the tournament undefeated, stayed that way, thanks to a win by the scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-22 in Great Falls.
CMR notched 31 kills in the win compared to 29 for Helena High. Leading the way for the Rustlers was Lauren Lindseth, who stuffed the stat sheet with 15 kills, nine digs and four aces. Noran Allen also pitched in with two aces and nine digs.
Liz Heuiser led the way for Helena High with 16 kills and two blocks. Kim Feller managed 22 assists and Brooke Ark had 15 digs in defeat.
CMR (17-0) and Capital (16-0) will meet Saturday for the Class AA state championship at the Bears Den in Helena. It will start at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.