BILLINGS — The Billings West volleyball team didn’t reach the Class AA state semifinals last year. Before this season, the Golden Bears weren’t sure they’d even get a chance to advance that far.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused all sorts of changes and cancellations this fall, and it continues to rage in Montana, which set another daily COVID-19 case record and added 26 deaths Saturday. The disease caused by the virus has not prevented fall sports from continuing, and teams like West have not taken that for granted.
The Golden Bears advanced to their second state semifinals in three years thanks to a 29-27, 25-14, 25-27, 25-23 home win over Missoula Sentinel on Saturday.
“For so long this season, it was like, ‘Oh, is this going to be our last game? Are they going to shut it down?’” West junior Kaitlin Grossman told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview after the match. “It was all season just trying to make the most of every moment, so I’m just super excited that we get that next game.”
Grossman set a personal record with 24 kills against Sentinel (9-5), and she added 14 digs. West (12-4) also got five kills, 15 digs, 25 assists, two blocks and two aces from Taylor Graham, the team’s lone senior.
“The leadership from those two is huge,” said West coach Monica Grimsrud in a phone interview.
Grossman’s sister Kourtney added 11 kills and nine digs, fellow freshman Sydney Pierce tallied nine kills and eight blocks and junior Kate Nienaber had 13 digs and four kills.
Every point mattered in what Grimsrud called “one of our more intense matches this season.” A strong blocking night frustrated Sentinel’s offense just enough to give West the edge.
“We had to come in with a super tough mental game and know that they were going to get their points,” Kaitlin Grossman said.
The State AA tournament is usually played over three days in Bozeman at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. In an effort to minimize COVID-19 risk, the state format changed this season to single elimination playoffs with the higher seed hosting each match.
The pandemic also prevented Sentinel from spending Friday night in Billings. Instead, the Spartans got up early Saturday, spent hours on the road and played shortly after they arrived. Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega believes her team would have been better prepared under the old format, but she wasn’t making any excuses for the loss. She called West “a great team” and was pleased with her team’s performance.
“My girls really fought hard,” Arceniega said over the phone. “It’s never easy to end a season, but at least we went out fighting.”
Now West will be the road team, and its semifinal task is daunting. On Tuesday, the Bears, who are No. 4 in the Class AA coaches poll, will play at two-time defending state champion Helena Capital. The No. 1 Bruins (14-0) swept Bozeman on Saturday for their Class AA record 69th straight win.
“At some point, that win streak’s got to end,” said Grimsrud, a two-time state champion during her high school days at Helena High. “I’d love to be the team that breaks it.”
