SHELBY — Ashtynn Egan led with 13 kills, 16 digs and four aces, and Addie Casterline backed her with 12 kills, four blocks and three aces as Colstrip advanced with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of Thompson Falls on Thursday afternoon in a loser-out match at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
Baily Egan did her part with eight kills, 18 digs, four aces and four assists for the Fillies. Abby Baer provided 30 assists and 11 digs for Colstrip.
In Thompson Falls' final match of the season, Scarlette Schwindt closed strong with 12 kills, 13 digs and nine assists, and Judy Detlaff added five kills, seven digs and three blocks. Riley Wilson had their backs with 13 assists, seven digs and a block.
Colstrip advanced to the fourth-place match.
Thompson Falls def. Florence-Carlton, 3-1
Scarlette Schwindt had a triple-double with 15 kills, 20 digs and 15 assists, and Judy Detlaff added 12 kills and two blocks to send Thompson Falls past Florence-Carlton 25-9, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Riley Wilson did her part for the Bluehawks with 26 assists and 14 digs, and Abbi Lane provided three blocks.
Jaidyn Larson's 12 kills led the way for Florence-Carlton. The Falcons also received seven kills, 21 digs and 15 assists from Kasidy Yeoman, and six kills and two blocks from Gracie Houston.
Anaconda def. Fairfield, 3-2
Aubrey Tuss and Breanna Puyear each had 11 kills, and Tuss added 25 digs as the Copperheads outlasted Fairfield 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12 in an early loser-out match.
Megan Reich provided eight kills, 16 digs and four aces, and Mia Sullivan-Sanders pitched in with eight kills for Anaconda. Megan Patrick had 26 assists and three blocks, Maylah Harris added 40 digs and Torra Ferguson provided six assists for Anaconda.
Kyler Bake topped Fairfield with 12 kills and three blocks, Cheyenne Maddox added 10 kills, and Madison Rosenbaum notched 37 assists.
Anaconda advanced to meet Colstrip in an afternoon loser-out match.
This story will be updated.
