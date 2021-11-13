BOZEMAN — Thirteens were everywhere, and if’s there is anything that makes Iona Stookey uncomfortable, it’s a good — and by good we mean very bad — superstition.
Stookey’s Huntley Project volleyball team was set to play in its 13th consecutive Class B state championship match, trying to win a state-record 13th title on Saturday — wait for it — Nov. 13.
It probably needs no further explaining, but Stookey hates the number 13.
Need more proof? Stookey, in her 30th season as the Red Devils’ head coach, doesn’t have that jersey number in her program. Never has.
“So I was a nervous wreck (Friday night) because of all the 13s,” Stookey said Saturday afternoon as her team mingled among fans and parents after winning that historic championship, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 over Jefferson at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. “All I could see was 13s in my head, and I was like, ‘OK, you just have to go to sleep and think about what your team can do tomorrow because they don’t know anything about the 13s.”
Her team certainly put Stookey at ease, though a determined Panthers team made the Red Devils (32-0) work for it, even if the scoreboard said sweep.
The points were long and drawn out, until the end, when, finally sensing that championship was in grasp, the Red Devils started running downhill.
“We just had to never take a play off, because they were very scrappy,” said Project's Josie Hasler, who had 15 kills and 21 digs. “We had to work for our points.”
It was the second match of the day for the Panthers, who defeated Townsend in the third-place match in the morning. Jefferson lost its tournament opener on Thursday to Choteau, then had to beat Thompson Falls, Florence-Carlton, Choteau and finally Townsend over the next two days to get to where they were.
“‘Cinderella’ story, they worked hard,” Jefferson coach Mike Majors said of his team. “I felt all along we were the second-best team coming in here. I mean, nobody’s going to beat Huntley.”
Dakota Edmisten had 11 kills and 20 digs to lead the Panthers, while Rachel Van Blaricom added 10 kills and 11 digs. Emma McCauley led Jefferson’s defensive effort with 24 digs.
Eventually, though, talent and tradition won out. Greta Peterson added 12 kills and Cearra Oblander had 11 for the Red Devils, who finished with 45 kills to the Panthers' 23. Macee Murphy had 34 assists, 15 digs and three blocks, and Kirra Ban contributed 20 digs of her own. Riley Wadman served four aces.
The Red Devils’ 13 championships surpasses the 12 won by Billings Senior and the retired Jeff Carroll at the Class AA level. The Red Devils, who first won state in 2003, have won four of the last five B championships.
It’s a legacy built by countless players who enter the program knowing what’s expected of them. Earlier this season, Hasler said the Red Devils were determined to make “a comeback” after finishing second to Joliet at last year’s state tournament.
Comeback complete.
“Watching as a kid is so different, like, you just want to be like the older girls,” said Hasler, a senior who has been a part of three championships. “When you’re finally the older girls and get to experience it, it’s amazing.”
For her part, Stookey was hoping Carroll, the Senior coach, was in the arena. She said she would have like to have given him a hug and tell him she never intended to break his record. Stookey credited Carroll with teaching her “everything” about the game.
As for that pesky 13? It’s time to put that superstition to bed and finally add a jersey No. 13, isn't it?
Ain’t happening, Stookey said in so many words.
“I’m excited for the bus ride home and to hang out with the girls one last time and to reflect on everything we did,” Stookey said. “We’ll definitely make a Starbucks run before the bus leaves Bozeman, because that’s a big deal.
“And then tomorrow I’ll sit down and watch film, that’s what I do, and I’ll enjoy it. And maybe tomorrow night I’ll start thinking about the next year.”
Jefferson 3, Townsend 1 (third-place)
Team photos with the third-place trophy were barely even saved on phones and digital flash cards and already determination was etched on the face and in the voice of Townsend coach Megan Bleile.
“We’ll be back,” she said.
It’d be hard to doubt her. The Bulldogs fell 28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 to Jefferson in the third-place match of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Saturday morning, but with 11 of 12 players returning, chances are they’ll make their coach’s words come true.
After winning two matches on Thursday to reach the undefeated semifinal, the Bulldogs knew they had clinched their first tournament trophy since 2008. After falling to Huntley Project on Friday, Townsend would need to win Saturday morning to claim more than third.
Jefferson blocked that path, like the Panthers have most of the season. Saturday’s win was the fifth in a row over Townsend for the Panthers, who lost the first meeting between the teams this season.
The Bulldogs played fine enough defense this time. They just couldn’t put the ball away when they needed to.
Accepting the third-place trophy after a loss is a hard thing for a team to do. But when the Bulldogs posed with their trophy, there seemed to be some genuine smiles.
“I knew the potential was there,” Bleile said when asked about her recollections of the season’s beginnings. “I knew we’d get to divisionals and then as the season progressed and we saw the division, we thought we could be in the top three (at state). So that’s good.”
There’s also a lot to smile about for the Bulldogs’ future.
