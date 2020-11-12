SHELBY — Josie Hasler and Josee Krum each had 14 kills, and Cearra Oblander added eight as three-time defending state champion Huntley Project steamrolled into the unbeaten semifinals of the Class B volleyball tournament with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-6 sweep of Choteau.
The Red Devils, whose 101-match winning streak was snapped by Joliet earlier this season, also received 38 assists and 13 digs from Macee Murphy and 15 digs from Kirra Ban. Hasler had 25 digs and Krum two blocks.
Emma Gunderson led Choteau with nine kills and nine digs, Christine Funk had 19 assists and eight digs, Ellie Lee added seven kills and four blocks, and Ada Bieler provided six kills and four blocks.
Huntley Project has won eight of the past 11 state titles and 12 of the past 17. The Red Devils are the last team to win four consecutive state titles in any class, winning five from 2009-13.
Huntley Project, Colstrip and Joliet represent the Southern B division, which has won every championship since Missoula Loyola in 2005.
The Red Devils will face Joliet in the unbeaten semifinals Friday. The teams have met seven times, with Huntley Project holding a 4-3 edge — the Red Devils' only three defeats.
Project won last year's state title in five sets over Joliet, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7.
Joliet 3, Colstrip 0
Makenna Bushman led with 13 kills, 15 digs and a block, Skyler Wright added 10 kills, 10 digs and 1.5 blocks, and the J-Hawks swept the Fillies 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to move into an eighth meeting against Huntley Project this season.
Merrin Schwend had 29 of Joliet's 30 assists.
Addie Casterline topped Colstrip with 15 kills and 2.5 blocks. Abby Baer chipped in with 19 assists, five kills, nine digs, two aces and 1.5 blocks.
Joliet defeated Huntley Project in five sets on Sept. 3 to snap the Red Devils' 101-match winning streak. The J-Hawks' also won twice on Oct. 30 at the 4B tournament in Columbus.
First round
Huntley Project 3, Florence-Carlton 0
Josee Krum had 12 kills, Josie Hasler added 11 kills and eight digs, and Greta Peterson chipped in with 10 kills as Huntley Project opened with a resounding 25-4, 25-9, 25-12 sweep of the Falcons.
Macee Murphy had 34 assists, seven digs and four aces for Huntley Project, which won the Southern B divisional crown last week. Kirra Ban added 10 digs for the Red Devils.
Kasidy Yoeman's two kills, four assists and two blocks led the way for Florence-Carlton.
Choteau 3, Thompson Falls 0
Emma Gunderson paced Choteau with 10 kills, Ellie Lee had eight kills and five blocks, and Ada Bieler contributed seven kills, three blocks and 12 digs as the Bulldogs rolled to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 first-round win over Thompson Falls.
Christine Funk notched 23 assists, 13 digs and two blocks for Choteau, which also received 13 digs from Soren Cummings.
Scarlette Schwindt paced the Blue Hawks with nine kills, 10 assists and 14 digs, and Ariana Wood added 12 digs. Judy Detlaff and Danni Vanhuss backed Schwindt with four kills apiece.
Colstrip 3, Anaconda 2
Addie Casterline led with 19 kills and added five digs, four blocks and two aces, and Baily Egan had a big day with 11 kills, 14 digs, nine assists two blocks and two aces as the Fillies handed the Copperheads their first defeat 16-25, 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 15-9.
A balanced Colstrip squad also received seven kills, 13 digs and two assists from Ashtynn Egan, four kills, 31 digs, 28 assists and two aces from Abby Baer, and six kills and two blocks from Sara O'Toole.
Briana Puyear led the Copperheads with 14 kills, four blocks and five digs, and Aubrey Tuss was right behind with 12 kills and 25 digs. Megan Reich added seven kills and 21 digs, Malia Harris 43 digs and three aces, and Tiora Ferguson contributed 41 assists.
Joliet 3, Fairfield 0
Skyler Wright and Makenna Bushman each pounded 10 kills, Merrin Schwend set them up with 22 assists, and Kylia Kliner played the defense with 10 digs to lead the J-Hawks to their 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 sweep of the Eagles.
Kyelynn Coombe added five kills, and Bushman had two blocks and two aces for Joliet.
Fairfield was led by Madison Rosenbaum with seven kills and six digs, Kyler Bake with 14 assists and two blocks, Cheyenne Maddox with six digs and Shaylee Grigsby with two blocks.
