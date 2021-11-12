BOZEMAN — Huntley Project is back in the Class B state championship match. And Macee Murphy, for one, is glad to be back in the spacious confines of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Red Devils swept aside Townsend 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 Friday night in the unbeaten semifinal, putting Project in the title match for the 13th consecutive season.
Last year Project lost to Joliet in Shelby, when the state tournaments were moved off the Montana State campus to separate sites due to COVID-19 protocols.
Once Murphy caught her breath following her team’s celebration Friday, the Project senior setter talked about what playing in the fieldhouse means to the program.
“It’s a little heartfelt spot,” said Murphy, who had 42 of Project’s 43 assists. “We love to come back (to the championship), and we work hard every single year to come back. Last year, during COVID, it was really different to go to Shelby because it didn’t have that state feel. It just felt like another game. But being back here, it was really great.”
Josie Hasler led the Red Devils, who improved to 31-0, with 19 kills and 18 digs. Greta Peterson added 10 kills and Cearra Oblander nine as Project finished with 48 overall to Townsend’s 27. Kirra Ban added 17 digs and Delayne Lindeen had 14.
Trinity Wilson led the Bulldogs with 11 kills and Alleigh Burdick had 18 digs. Townsend will play either Jefferson in Saturday’s third-place match, with that winner going on to face Project. Jefferson defeated Choteau in Friday's late fourth-place match, which ended after 10 p.m.
The Red Devils will await the Townsend-Jefferson winner to see who their opponent is. Either way, coach Iona Stookey said her approach will be the same as it’s always been: Be prepared and remember the advice of her first volleyball coach, the late Patty Patrick at Billings West.
“She always said, ‘Don’t overlook anybody,’ “ Stookey said. “She’s really a role model for me to this day. We try not to overlook anybody. I mean, I don’t even know what the time game is (Saturday). I haven’t looked that far ahead. I am probably the most superstitious person you know.”
All four state championships are scheduled for noon on Saturday. If a second championship is needed, that match is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Jefferson 3, Choteau 2 (4th place)
Jefferson avenged a first-round loss, and earned at least the third-place trophy, with a five-set win over Choteau in the fourth-place match.
The Panthers trailed 12-9 in the final set, and held off match point trailing 14-13, before reeling off the final three points of the night. After falling in the tournament's first match on Thursday, Jefferson ran the table on Friday, beating Thompson Falls and Florence-Carlton before finishing off the Bulldogs.
Dakota Edmisten of Jefferson and Emma Gunderson of Choteau had an offensive duel, with Edmisten finishing with 26 kills and Gunderson 24.
Other Jefferson leaders included Sydney Mace with 21 assists, Sophie Livesay with 14 blocks and Emma McCauley with 36 digs.
For Choteau, Ella Peach had 27 assists, Taylro Asselstine nine blocks and Gunderson had 46 digs. Sadie Grove and Asselstine had three aces each.
Choteau 3, Malta 0
Choteau set up a rematch with its first-round opponent by beating Malta 25-17, 25-19, 28-26 in a loser-out match.
Emma Gunderson had 15 kills and Taylor Asselstine four blocks as the Bulldogs advanced to face Jefferson in the final match of the second day. Choteau defeated Jefferson in Thursday’s first round.
Malta, meanwhile, dropped out of the tournament after beating Glasgow earlier in the day. Skylie Lefdahl had 11 kills, and Tia Siewing led the defense with 15 digs. Rylee Hines added 12 digs and Allison Kunze finished with seven kills and 11 digs.
The state appearance for the M’ettes was their first since the four classifications combined their tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in 2004. The win over Glasgow was also Malta’s first in six meetings with the Scotties.
Malta coach Tasha Hines said her team came a long way from even Thursday’s first set, a 25-7 loss to Huntley Project.
“This group, from the time they were seventh to eighth graders, they’re just winners, they’re competitive,” Hines said. “They just don’t want to settle for anything less than the best. At the end of the season last year we said we’re going to state next year. So that was just the focal point for them.”
Jefferson 3, Florence-Carlton 0
Jefferson won its second straight match over a Western B team, beating Florence-Carlton 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 in a loser-out match.
Earlier in the day Jefferson knocked off Thompson Falls, the top seed from the West, to keep the Panthers’ season alive.
Dakota Emisten had 18 kills to lead the Panthers, while Rachel Van Blaricom added 14 kills. Emma McCauley and Sydney Mace had 17 and 15 digs, respectively, and Mace finished with 20 assists.
Jaidyn Larson had 10 kills to lead Florence-Carlson, which came into the tournament as the West’s No. 2 seed. Kassidy Yeoman had 18 assists and Kolbi Wood 25 digs.
Besides the aspect of another state-tournament appearance for the Falcons, Florence-Carlton coach Christy Duchien said she was proud of how the players developed off the court, as well.
“They just have a special bond about them,” Duchien said. “A couple of those seniors I’ve had since they were freshmen, some of them I taught in the classroom. They’re just great friends outside of volleyball, and a great group of parents, very supportive. It was a pretty fun year. I told them it was an honor to coach them.”
Malta 3, Glasgow 2
Down two sets, Malta rallied to defeat Glasgow 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 16-14 in a loser-out match.
Playing in its first state tournament since 2002, Malta was on the verge of elimination before making the comeback. The fifth set was tied 7-7 before a kill from Addy Anderson, a tip and a block from Kaylee Bishop and another tip from Allison Kunze gave the M’ettes a four-point cushion.
Malta still led 14-12 before Glasgow tied the score on a Tyann Graham kill and a Malta error. Malta took the lead, though, when two Scotties collided going for a ball before Anderson punched over the match’s final point.
Kunze had 11 kills and 26 digs, and Skylie Lefdahl added 10 kills for Malta. Rylee Hines had 21 assists and Justine Lamb seven blocks.
Glasgow, which saw its season end, was led by Abrianna Nielsen’s 23 kills and 23 digs. Carly Nelson had 13 kills and six blocks, Daley Aune 44 assists and 36 digs, and Klaire Krumwiede finished with 10 blocks.
Jefferson 3, Thompson Falls 0
Jefferson rebounded from a first-round loss to take out Thompson Falls in three sets, beating the Blue Hawks 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 in a morning loser-out match.
Dakota Edmisten had 19 kills and Rachel Van Blaricom added 13 kills to lead the Panthers. Emma McCauley led in digs with 14 and Gracie Lena provided 19 assists.
Thompson Falls entered state as the top seed from the Western B and wound up losing to two Southern Division teams in Townsend and Jefferson.
Blue Hawks coach Sandra Kazmierczak said her team fought to the end, even as it was dealing with injuries, particularly to senior captain Ellison Pardee. Kazmierczak said Pardee injured her ankle at last week’s divisionals.
“They’re fighters, they don’t quit, they’ve just been phenomenal,” Kazmierczak said of her team. “We have done such a great job. They’re such a close team.”
Scarlette Schwindt had 13 kills and 12 digs and Natalie Roberts finished with 12 kills and 14 digs to lead Thompson Falls. Cheyla Irvine had 23 assists and Abbi Lane led with four blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.