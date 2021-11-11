BOZEMAN — Huntley Project put the pressure on early and never let up in a 25-7, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of Malta in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Project, last year’s runner-up to Joliet, kept its unbeaten record intact and improved to 29-0 behind three players in double figures in kills.
Greta Peterson, Josie Hasler and Cearra Oblander all had 10 kills in a match where the Red Devils rarely, if ever, stumbled.
“I was hoping that we were ready,” Project coach Iona Stookey said, “and we jumped on them early. We just didn’t let up. We just kept our foot on the pedal and didn’t let up and kept swinging.”
The Red Devils had a typical strong defensive performance, too, putting up 64 digs and while giving up just the 29 points.
Hasler led the way with 17 digs, while Delayne Lindeen added 14 and Brynn Wandle 11.
Malta was led by Skylie Lefdahl’s four kills. Kennedy Koss had 10 digs for the M’ettes.
“You have to coach your kids to play until that last whistle, no matter what the score is,” Stookey said. “I haven’t found that answer completely, you know, keep going, keep going, that kind of stuff. I thought that was a good first round for us.”
Townsend 3, Thompson Falls 1
The Townsend Bulldogs brought just one senior to the tournament. Don’t let that roster fool you, though.
“We are young, but I mean, a lot of those young girls played last year,” Bulldogs coach Megan Bleile said after her team defeated Thompson Falls 18-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21 in the first round. “So even though a lot of them are sophomores (five), a lot of them saw playing time last year. Then two of my juniors have been playing since they were freshmen. So, we look young, but we’re experienced.”
The Bulldogs relied on some of that experience to eventually pull away from the Blue Hawks. The fourth set was tied at 19-19 before Townsend was able to finally finish things off.
Trinity Wilson had a match-high 18 kills for Townsend, which received 26 digs from Alleigh Burdick and five aces from Luce Horne. Wilson also had 15 blocks and six blocks.
Natalie Roberts and Avery Burgess had 11 kills apiece for Thompson Falls. Scarlette Schwindt contributed 26 assists, Abbi Lane had five blocks and Cheyla Irvine 16 digs.
“The middle (of the match) was really good,” Bleile said. “The beginning was a little rough. I think we had a lot of jitters, but I think they worked through a lot of those.”
Choteau 3, Jefferson 2
Choteau and Jefferson continued their season long back-and-forth at the Class B state volleyball tournament. It was Choteau that came out on top in Thursday’s first-round match at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Choteau defeated Jefferson 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-6 as the Northern B champs and the Southern B runner-up got the classification off to a rousing start.
“We’ve split with them throughout the season,” longtime Choteau coach Ann Funk said about Jefferson, before detailing the program’s wins and losses against each other at regular-season tournaments where they’ve faced off and trade victories. “They’re just a good team.”
Funk’s Bulldogs proved the better team on this day behind a 19-kill, 35-dig effort from Emma Gunderson. Tessa Brownell led Choteau with 14 assists and Taylor Asselstine led with seven blocks.
Jefferson’s Dakota Edmisten had 32 kills, 23 digs and nine blocks. Baylee Toney had 13 blocks, Rachel Van Blaricom led with 28 digs and Sydney Mace had 20 assists.
Choteau finished with 60 kills to Jefferson’s 59.
“Ultimately, it comes down to the kids and what they are determining in themselves,” Funk said. “This group, they battle hard, they fight hard. And that’s a credit to them.”
