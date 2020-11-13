SHELBY — Makenna Bushman did it all for Joliet on Friday night, notching 19 kills, 18 digs, 2.5 blocks and four aces as the J-Hawks held off three-time defending state champion Huntley Project 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20 in the unbeaten semifinals of the Class B state volleyball tournament.
It was the eighth meeting of the season between the arch-rivals, with each winning four. The J-Hawks snapped Huntley Project's 101-match winning streak on Sept. 3 and defeated the Red Devils twice on Oct. 30.
Skyler Wright had a double-double for Joliet with 12 kills and 24 digs, Merrin Schwend did the set up with 34 of her team's 37 assists, and Kyelynn Coombe had 14 digs and four blocks.
Josie Hasler's 21 kills and 27 digs paced Huntley Project. The Red Devils also received 12 kills from Josee Krum, and nine kills, 36 assists, 32 digs and three aces from Macee Murphy.
Project has won eight of the past 11 state titles and 12 of the past 17. The Red Devils are the last team to win four consecutive state titles in any class, winning five from 2009-13.
The teams met in last year's final, with the Red Devils winning 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 15-7. Joliet has handed Project its only four losses this fall.
Project faces Choteau in the third-place game Saturday morning and will need three wins to win a fourth straight crown.
Choteau def. Colstrip, 3-1
Ellie Lee hammered 12 kills and had five blocks, Ada Bieler added eight kills and 21 digs, and Choteau spoiled a potential all-Southern B Saturday morning by upending the Fillies 23-25. 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 in the fourth-place match.
Christine Funk led with 28 assists, Anna Stutz had 22 digs and Emma Gunderson provided four aces and four assists for the Bulldogs. Abby McCollom added 17 digs for Choteau.
Addie Casterline's 16 kills and five blocks placed Colstrip. Abby Baer added nine kills and 24 assists, Baily Egan had 40 digs and 10 assists, and Addi Pontius chipped in with 39 digs.
Colstrip def. Thompson Falls, 3-0
Ashtynn Egan led with 13 kills, 16 digs and four aces, and Addie Casterline backed her with 12 kills, four blocks and three aces as Colstrip advanced with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of Thompson Falls on Friday afternoon in a loser-out match at the Class B state volleyball tournament.
Baily Egan did her part with eight kills, 18 digs, four aces and four assists for the Fillies. Abby Baer provided 30 assists and 11 digs for Colstrip.
In Thompson Falls' final match of the season, Scarlette Schwindt closed strong with 12 kills, 13 digs and nine assists, and Judy Detlaff added five kills, seven digs and three blocks. Riley Wilson had their backs with 13 assists, seven digs and a block.
Colstrip advanced to the fourth-place match against Choteau.
Choteau def. Anaconda, 3-0
Emma Gunderson paced the Bulldogs with nine kills, 12 digs and four assists, and Ada Bieler helped with eight kills and two aces in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 elimination-match win over Anaconda.
Ellie Lee provided four blocks, Abby McCollum 10 digs and Soren Cummings three aces for Choteau, which faces Choteau.
Breanna Puyear led the Copperheads with seven kills, and Aubrey Tuss added six kills, 18 digs and three blocks. Maylah Harris had 19 digs, Torra Ferguson 11 assists and Mariyah Lunceford four blocks.
Thompson Falls def. Florence-Carlton, 3-1
Scarlette Schwindt had a triple-double with 15 kills, 20 digs and 15 assists, and Judy Detlaff added 12 kills and two blocks to send Thompson Falls past Florence-Carlton 25-9, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16.
Riley Wilson did her part for the Bluehawks with 26 assists and 14 digs, and Abbi Lane provided three blocks.
Jaidyn Larson's 12 kills led the way for Florence-Carlton. The Falcons also received seven kills, 21 digs and 15 assists from Kasidy Yeoman, and six kills and two blocks from Gracie Houston.
Anaconda def. Fairfield, 3-2
Aubrey Tuss and Breanna Puyear each had 11 kills, and Tuss added 25 digs as the Copperheads outlasted Fairfield 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12 in an early loser-out match.
Megan Reich provided eight kills, 16 digs and four aces, and Mia Sullivan-Sanders pitched in with eight kills for Anaconda. Megan Patrick had 26 assists and three blocks, Maylah Harris added 40 digs and Torra Ferguson provided six assists for Anaconda.
Kyler Bake topped Fairfield with 12 kills and three blocks, Cheyenne Maddox added 10 kills, and Madison Rosenbaum notched 37 assists.
Anaconda advanced to meet Colstrip in an afternoon loser-out match.
This story will be updated.
