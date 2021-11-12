BOZEMAN — Choteau set up a rematch with its first-round opponent Friday by beating Malta 25-17, 25-19, 28-26 in a loser-out match of the Class B state volleyball tournament.
Emma Gunderson had 15 kills and Taylor Asselstine four blocks as the Bulldogs advanced to face Jefferson in the final match of the second day. Choteau defeated Jefferson in Thursday’s first round.
Malta, meanwhile, dropped out of the tournament after beating Glasgow earlier in the day. Skylie Lefdahl had 11 kills, and Tia Siewing led the defense with 15 digs. Rylee Hines added 12 digs and Allison Kunze finished with seven kills and 11 digs.
The state appearance for the M’ettes was their first since the four classifications combined their tournaments at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in 2004. The win over Glasgow was also Malta’s first in six meetings with the Scotties.
Malta coach Tasha Hines said her team came a long way from even Thursday’s first set, a 25-7 loss to Huntley Project.
“This group, from the time they were seventh to eighth graders, they’re just winners, they’re competitive,” Hines said. “They just don’t want to settle for anything less than the best. At the end of the season last year we said we’re going to state next year. So that was just the focal point for them.”
Jefferson 3, Florence-Carlton 0
Jefferson won its second straight match over a Western B team, beating Florence-Carlton 25-17, 25-18, 25-13 in a loser-out match.
Earlier in the day Jefferson knocked off Thompson Falls, the top seed from the West, to keep the Panthers’ season alive.
Dakota Emisten had 18 kills to lead the Panthers, while Rachel Van Blaricom added 14 kills. Emma McCauley and Sydney Mace had 17 and 15 digs, respectively, and Mace finished with 20 assists.
Jaidyn Larson had 10 kills to lead Florence-Carlson, which came into the tournament as the West’s No. 2 seed. Kassidy Yeoman had 18 assists and Kolbi Wood 25 digs.
Besides the aspect of another state-tournament appearance for the Falcons, Florence-Carlton coach Christy Duchien said she was proud of how the players developed off the court, as well.
“They just have a special bond about them,” Duchien said. “A couple of those seniors I’ve had since they were freshmen, some of them I taught in the classroom. They’re just great friends outside of volleyball, and a great group of parents, very supportive. It was a pretty fun year. I told them it was an honor to coach them.”
Malta 3, Glasgow 2
Down two sets, Malta rallied to defeat Glasgow 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 16-14 in a loser-out match.
Playing in its first state tournament since 2002, Malta was on the verge of elimination before making the comeback. The fifth set was tied 7-7 before a kill from Addy Anderson, a tip and a block from Kaylee Bishop and another tip from Allison Kunze gave the M’ettes a four-point cushion.
Malta still led 14-12 before Glasgow tied the score on a Tyann Graham kill and a Malta error. Malta took the lead, though, when two Scotties collided going for a ball before Anderson punched over the match’s final point.
Kunze had 11 kills and 26 digs, and Skylie Lefdahl added 10 kills for Malta. Rylee Hines had 21 assists and Justine Lamb seven blocks.
Glasgow, which saw its season end, was led by Abrianna Nielsen’s 23 kills and 23 digs. Carly Nelson had 13 kills and six blocks, Daley Aune 44 assists and 36 digs, and Klaire Krumwiede finished with 10 blocks.
Jefferson 3, Thompson Falls 0
Jefferson rebounded from a first-round loss to take out Thompson Falls in three sets, beating the Blue Hawks 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 in a morning loser-out match.
Dakota Edmisten had 19 kills and Rachel Van Blaricom added 13 kills to lead the Panthers. Emma McCauley led in digs with 14 and Gracie Lena provided 19 assists.
Thompson Falls entered state as the top seed from the Western B and wound up losing to two Southern Division teams in Townsend and Jefferson.
Blue Hawks coach Sandra Kazmierczak said her team fought to the end, even as it was dealing with injuries, particularly to senior captain Ellison Pardee. Kazmierczak said Pardee injured her ankle at last week’s divisionals.
“They’re fighters, they don’t quit, they’ve just been phenomenal,” Kazmierczak said of her team. “We have done such a great job. They’re such a close team.”
Scarlette Schwindt had 13 kills and 12 digs and Natalie Roberts finished with 12 kills and 14 digs to lead Thompson Falls. Cheyla Irvine had 23 assists and Abbi Lane led with four blocks.
