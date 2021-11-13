BOZEMAN — Huntley Project claimed a state-record 13th volleyball championship Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, sweeping Jefferson 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 in the title match of the Class B state volleyball tournament.
The 13 championships surpasses the 12 won by Billings Senior at the Class AA level.
Project won its first title in 2003, and Saturday marked its 13th consecutive appearance in the championship match. The Red Devils have won four of the last five Class B titles.
Josie Hasler had 15 kills, Greta Peterson 12 and Cearra Oblander 11 to lead Project. Hasler also had 21 digs.
Dakota Edminsten led Jefferson with 11 kills and 20 digs. Rachen Van Blaricom added 10 and 11 digs.
This story will be updated.
Jefferson 3, Townsend 1
Team photos with the third-place trophy were barely even saved on phones and digital flash cards and already determination was etched on the face and in the voice of Townsend coach Megan Bleile.
“We’ll be back,” she said.
It’d be hard to doubt her. The Bulldogs fell 28-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 to Jefferson in the third-place match of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Saturday morning, but with 11 of 12 players returning, chances are they’ll make their coach’s words come true.
After winning two matches on Thursday to reach the undefeated semifinal, the Bulldogs knew they had clinched their first tournament trophy since 2008. After falling to Huntley Project on Friday, Townsend would need to win Saturday morning to claim more than third.
Jefferson blocked that path, like the Panthers have most of the season. Saturday’s win was the fifth in a row over Townsend for the Panthers, who lost the first meeting between the teams this season.
The Bulldogs played fine enough defense this time. They just couldn’t put the ball away when they needed to.
Accepting the third-place trophy after a loss is a hard thing for a team to do. But when the Bulldogs posed with their trophy, there seemed to be some genuine smiles.
“I knew the potential was there,” Bleile said when asked about her recollections of the season’s beginnings. “I knew we’d get to divisionals and then as the season progressed and we saw the division, we thought we could be in the top three (at state). So that’s good.”
There’s also a lot to smile about for the Bulldogs’ future.
