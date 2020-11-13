MALTA — Emily Adkins had a huge night with 24 kills, 23 digs, eight assists, three blocks and three aces as Bridger rallied dramatically to defeat defending champion Manhattan Christian 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10 on Friday night in the unbeaten semifinal of the Class C state volleyball tournament.
Here is the finish from the 5th set and final point @adkins_emilyy with the kill!! Great Volleyball match between to great teams!! Go Scouts!! @q2scottbreen @montanasports @406mtsports #mtscores @richiemelby @isaiah_dunk pic.twitter.com/1iWMzhJR3Z— BRIDGERSCOUTS (@BRIDGERSCOUTS) November 14, 2020
Jenna Kallevig was right there with Adkins with 25 kills and 17 digs as the Scouts won a rematch of last year's state title match and handed the Eagles their first defeat of the season. Baleigh Skarupa had 24 assists, Kyra Kroll 36 digs and Taycee Spidahl 11 assists for Bridger, which advances to the final for the third consecutive year.
Kiersten VanKirk paced Manhattan Christian with 25 kills, 16 digs, two assists and two aces. Katelyn VanKirk added 13 kills and five blocks, Hailey VanDyken chipped in with seven blocks, Eliana Kuperus contributed eight kills and four blocks, and Maddie Visser had 22 digs for the Eagles, who saw their 29-match winning streak snapped.
Manhattan Christian will face Plentywood in the morning third-place match Saturday.
Manhattan Christian won three matches in the final Saturday last year, toppling Bridger twice for the championship. The Eagles achieved the same feat en route to winning their other crown, in 2011.
Plentywood def. Fort Benton, 3-1
Liv Wangerin had a double-double with 22 kills and 12 digs, and Donn Longan provided 21 kills to lead the Wildcats into the third-place game Saturday morning with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22 triumph over the Longhorns.
Ashtyn Curtiss had 34 asists, Kate Simonson eight blocks, and Shayla Fawcett 12 digs for Plentywood.
Abby Clark closed her season with 15 kills and Aspen Giese added eight kills and six digs for Fort Benton. Maci Molinario chipped in with 13 assists, Ashlee Wang had 10 assists and Jasmine Wilson contributed 16 digs and two aces for the Longhorns.
Plentywood def. Melstone, 3-0
Liv Wangerin led the way with 18 kills, nine aces and three blocks to lead Plentywood to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Melstone.
Donn Longan helped with 11 kills and five digs for the Wildcats, who also received 21 assists and five aces from Ashtyn Curtiss.
Finn Riksman had seven kills, eight digs and a block, and Draya Wacker added six kills for Melstone, which was making its first state-tournament appearance. Koye Rindal provided eight assists and a block for the Broncs, who defeated Fairview in the morning.
Fort Benton def. Charlo, 3-1
Abby Clark came up big with 18 kills and two blocks, Aspen Giese had seven kills, eight digs and two aces, and Fort Benton ended the Vikings' season with a 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21 win.
Maci Molinario provided five kills, 22 assists and a block, and Ashlee Wang added seven assists and two aces for the Longhorns, who also received 10 digs from Jasmine Wilson.
Carlee Fryberger paced Charlo with a double-double of 17 kills and 10 digs, and also had two aces. Kassidi Cox had seven kills and 12 assists, Connor Fryberger 19 assists, 12 digs and five aces, and Mila Hawk 12 digs for the Vikings.
Melstone def Fairview, 3-2
Draya Wacker was all over the floor with 18 kills, 15 digs, nine aces and three blocks as Melstone kept its hopes alive with a 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 marathon win over the Warriors.
Finn Riksman added 10 kills, five blocks and 12 digs for the Broncs, who are making their first-ever state tournament appearance. Koye Rindal contributed 30 assists and Kayla Kombol chipped in with 14 digs, nine assists, three aces and two blocks.
Jadyn Gackle's 21 kills and 26 digs paced Fairview. Teigan Taylor added 35 assists and Morgan Asbeck had four aces.
Charlo def. Simms, 3-1
Kassidi Cox had 14 kills, 13 digs and nine assists, and Carlee Fryberger was right with her with 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces to lead Charlo over the Tigers 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22.
Connor Fryberger did her part with 25 assists and 12 digs, and Katelyn Young added 10 digs for the Vikings.
Kodiann Lynn topped Simms with 13 kills and seven blocks, Sunny Woodhouse provided eight kills, eight digs and two aces, and Taylee Sawyer chipped in with 11 assists and eight blocks. Nina Oakes added 12 assists for the Tigers.
