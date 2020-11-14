MALTA — The third time was the charm for the Bridger Scouts, but winning their 11th Class C volleyball title didn't come easy Saturday.
After finishing runner-up the past two seasons, the Scouts downed defending state champion Manhattan Christian 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 in the second championship match to claim their first crown since 2004.
It was Bridger's second win in the tournament over Manhattan Christian — the Eagles' only two defeats of the season.
Manhattan Christian won three matches on the final day a year ago, defeating Bridger twice. The Eagles had achieved the same feat in 2011 when they won their other state title.
Bridger won three consecutive Class C titles from 2002-04. The Scouts also won four straight from 1995-98, and also in 1990-91.
Manhattan Christian def. Bridger, 3-1
Kiersten VanKirk paced Manhattan Christian again with 16 kills, 14 digs, six blocks and two aces, and sister Katelyn VanKirk provided 19 kills and five blocks as the Eagles topped the Scouts 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15 in the first championship match.
Eliana Kuperus helped with seven kills and 10 digs, Taylor DeVries added 41 assists and three aces, Hailey VanDyken had five blocks and Maddie Visser chipped in with 12 digs for the Eagles.
Emily Adkins led Bridger with 22 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and two aces. Jenna Kallevig and Hope Buessing each had eight kills, Baleigh Skarupa added 22 assists and 11 digs, and Kyra Kroll contributed 15 digs.
Manhattan Christian def. Plentywood, 3-0
Kiersten VanKirk had another big game with 13 kills, three blocks and two aces, and Eliana Kuperus added nine kills and 12 digs Saturday morning to help the Eagles sweep Plentywood 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 and move into a rematch with Bridger.
Katelyn VanKirk had an all-round day with six kills, eight digs, two blocks, three aces and two assists for Manhattan Christian. Taylor DeVries did her part with 28 assists, seven digs and two blocks.
For third-place Plentywood, Donn Longan had 12 kills and two blocks, Liv Wangerin added 10 kills and five aces, Ashtyn Curtiss provided 13 assists and Shayla Fawcett had five digs.
This story will be updated.
