BOZEMAN — The Plentywood Wildcats reached the podium at the 2020 Class C state volleyball tournament but in 2021, they are aiming higher, as in winning the state championship.
The Wildcats took a huge step towards that goal on Thursday evening at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, defeating White Sulhpur Springs and winning their second match of the day by the scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-19.
The Wildcats also swept Fort Benton on the opening day of the state tournament and got a huge performance from Liv Wangerin who had 19 kills in that match and against the Hornets, she drilled home the winning point, one of 14 kills, in a dramatic third set to send the Wildcats to the undefeated semifinal.
“It felt really good,” Wangerin said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. We have been (to state) all four years and each year we have gotten better. So I think this is going to be the year.”
Ashtyn Curtiss also had a solid outing with 22 assists for Plentywood; Mallory Tommerup also contributed to the win with eight kills.
“It’s kind of hard to describe,” Plentywood head coach Becky Hoffman said. “You come into it hoping things are going to go the way you want or expect, and as it played out, you could just feel the excitement. I’m so proud of them. They have worked really hard to have this opportunity.”
White Sulhpur Springs got 15 kills from Cabry Taylor, who also pitched in with two blocks and 11 digs. The Hornets will play Friday at 4 p.m. and will need to win two matches to reach Saturday and the second-third (to the loser) match.
Froid-Lake 3, Bridger 2
Froid Medicine-Lake’s Class C state tournament match against Bridger at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Thursday was the first in the Redhawks history as a combined program.
There was an appearance by Medicine Lake in the state tournament in 1991, but Froid had never made it and the opponent just happened to be the defending state champion.
Making the climb feel even more difficult, the Redhawks spotted the Scouts, 2020 Class C state champions, a 2-0 advantage. It looked bleak but the Redhawks rallied to eventually force a fifth set and despite facing match point in the fifth, they rallied and won the match by the scores of 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 17-15.
“A lot of teamwork happened right there,” Froid-Lake head coach Kiah Smith said. “There was a lot of trust in each other and a lot of communication. This was our first year as Redhawks ever coming to state, so it look a lot of patience and getting comfortable in this setting. This was huge for us.”
Carolyn Christoffersen had no problem getting comfortable and her 19 kills, 10 blocks and one ace were a huge factor in the win for Froid-Lake. Meg Ator pitched with in 10 assists and the Redhawks will now face 2019 Class C state champion Manhattan Christian at 8 p.m. for berth in the undefeated semifinal and a guaranteed top-3 finish.
“We know they are big and we are just going to have to work defensively,” Smith said. “We just have to keep working as a team and see what happens.”
Bridger isn’t out of the running for a state title, even with a loss. Mya Goltz led the Scouts with 20 kills. They will play Friday morning but in a true double-elimination tournament, all teams that lost in the opening round are still alive.
Manhattan Christian 3, Simms 1
Manhattan Christian is no stranger to state volleyball tournaments. But after last year’s state tournament was held at a separate location, playing inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was new to some of the Eagles.
However, Kiersten Van Kirk had enough experience for the rest of the team and the Boise State commitment carried the Eagles to victory behind an effort that included 21 kills, 17 assists, three blocks, and four aces. Katelyn Van Kirk also contributed with 12 digs, while Jadyn Van Dyken pitched in with 21 assists.
“We started off well and we served really tough,” Manhattan Christian head coach Hanna Van Dyk said. “Our mental toughness went a little on the low side in the third set and we let them back in, but we really recovered in the fourth set.
“We only had two (players) who had experience here before (at the all-class state tournament),” she added. “But you could tell those two really stepped up when we needed it.”
Simms got 12 kills and 15 assists from Taylee Sawyer in addition to three aces from Grace Johnson.
The Eagles will play in the second round tonight at 8 p.m. Simms will play on Friday morning against the loser of Froid Medicine-Lake and Bridger.
White Sulphur Springs 3, Fort Benton 0
It had been 13 years since White Sulphur Springs had advanced to the Class C state volleyball tournament, but Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the Hornets looked right at home.
The Hornets, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the Western C made quick work of Fort Benton, the top-seeded team out of the North, winning in straight sets: 25-14, 25-20 and 28-26.
"This was our first trip to state since 2008," White Sulphur Springs head coach Marteen Taylor said. "My girls were nervous and just to get this win under our belts helps to relax them."
Against the Longhorns, White Sulphur Springs didn't look nervous, at least not until the third set. The Hornets took the opening set with ease and used a five-point win in the second to build a 2-0 advantage.
In the third though, Fort Benton was determined to avoid elimination and pushed it to set point at 24-23. The Hornets were able to rally and eventually closed it out with a 28-26 win.
Cabry Taylor led the Hornets with 13 kills and five blocks, while Daisy Fisher added six kills and three blocks. Natalie Fisher also had a strong effort with eight blocks. Emerson Giese was a top performer for Fort Benton with seven kills and 16 digs.
"That was huge," Taylor said. "Fort Benton was picking everything and we were getting tired. Our defense just really stepped up."
Plentywood 3, Roy-Winifred 0
The Plentywood Wildcats aren't strangers to the all-class state volleyball tournament and in the opening match of the Class C tournament, they looked right at home with a three-set sweep of Roy-Winifred.
Plentywood fell behind early in the first set but used a series of runs to take the first set 25-19, then wrapped up the match with wins in the second and thirds sets by the scores of 25-18 and 25-21.
"The girls were very excited coming back here and being in this building again," Plentywood head coach Becky Hoffmann said. "With five of these girls, it's their fourth trip (to the state tournament) so they have some pretty big ideas about what they want to do here."
The Wildcats got a stellar showing from Liv Wangerin who finished with a match-high 19 kills. Ashtyn Curtiss added 31 assists and Mallory Tommerup also pitched in with 15 digs.
Madeline Heggem led the way for the Outlaws in a losing effort. She had seven kills and seven blocks. Megan Bergum also added 22 assists.
The Wildcats, who are the No. 1 seed from the Eastern C, will take on either White Sulphur Springs or Fort Benton later on Thursday in the second round.
