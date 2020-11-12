Manhattan Christian head coach Hanna Van Dyk instructs players during a time out at the 2020 MHSA State Class C Volleyball Tournament at Malta High School on Thursday. The unbeaten Eagles swept Fairview as they begin defense of their state title.
MALTA — Kiersten VanKirk pounded 16 kills and added six aces, and sister Katelyn VanKirk helped with nine kills, eight digs, five aces, three blocks and two assists as defending state champion Manhattan Christian swept past Fort Benton 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 in a Class C state volleyball quarterfinal match Thursday night.
Hailey VanDyken contributed four blocks and Maddie Visser added 17 digs and two aces for the Eagles (26-0), who have lost only four sets all season — two to Class B state tournament representative Choteau and one apiece to Fort Benton and Charlo.
Maci Molinario had seven kills and 11 assists, and Abby Clark added 10 kills for Fort Benton. The Longhorns also received four kills and five digs from Aspen Giese.
Bridger 3, Plentywood 1
Emily Adkins had a big night with 22 kills, 13 digs, eight assists, four aces and two blocks, and Jenna Kallevig contributed 16 kills and 23 digs as the Scouts toppled the Wildcats 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-11.
Hope Buessing chipped in with four kills and five blocks, Mya Goltz added four kills and Baleigh Skarupa notched 33 assists for the Scouts, who face Manhattan Christian in the semifinals on Friday night.
Liv Wangerin led Plentywood with 18 kills, 13 digs, four aces and two blocks. Donn Longan added a double-double of 12 kills and 12 digs, Ashtyn Curtiss had 23 assists and Shayla Fawcett provided three aces for the Wildcats.
First round
Manhattan Christian 3, Fairview 0
Kiersten VanKirk was dominant with 18 kills and nine aces, and Katelyn VanKirk backed her sister with seven kills and three aces to power Manhattan Christian to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 rout of Fairview in the Eagles' opening match.
Taylor DeVries was key for the unbeaten Eagles as well with 29 assists, 10 digs, two aces and a block. Eliana Kuperus added six kills and eight digs.
Jadyn Gackle led Fairview with seven kills, and Teigan Taylor provided 15 assists and two aces.
Fort Benton 3, Melstone 1
Aspen Giese led the way with 13 kills, eight digs and three blocks, and Maci Molinario was a force with six kills, eight assists, four digs and three aces to rally Fort Benton to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 win.
Abby Clark added five kills and four blocks, Samantha Vielleux provided four blocks, Jasmine Wilson helped with 16 digs, and Ashlee Wang added 12 assists and two aces for the Longhorns.
Finn Riksman had a big morning for Melstone with 13 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, and Draya Wacker added 11 kills and 11 digs. Koye Rindal provided 20 assists and Kayla Kombol 13 more for the Broncs, who are making their first State C appearance.
Fort Benton is one of two Class C teams to win a set from defending champion Manhattan Christian. The other is Charlo.
Bridger 3, Simms, 0
Emily Adkins had 19 kills and two blocks, Baleigh Skorupa added 15 assists and five aces, Kyra Kroll provided nine digs and the Scouts had little trouble with the Tigers 25-16, 25-14, 25-9.
Taycee Spidahl had nine assists and Hope Buessing chipped in with five aces and two blocks for Bridger.
Kodiann Lynn's seven kills, seven assists, four blocks and two aces paced Simms. Taylee Sawyer provided three kills, four blocks, three assists and two aces.
