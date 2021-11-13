BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian wasn't exactly itself on Friday night in a semifinal loss to Plentywood in the Class C state volleyball tournament.
That meant the Eagles, the 2020 state runner-up and 2019 state champion, would have to return to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse early on Saturday for the third-place (to the loser) match and they responded as you'd expect a championship team to, winning 25-17, 25-20, 26-28 and 25-16.
Katelyn Van Virk and Kiersten Van Kirk controlled the game at the net and combined for 24 kills. Kiersten also added 18 assists, 16 digs and five aces.
"I felt like we found ourselves and I was happy with how we came out," Manhattan Christian head coach Hanna Van Dyk said. "We made some mistakes but we responded really well."
And now the Eagles will need to win twice to claim their second championship in three years.
"We are very excited," Van Dyk said. "It's the championship game. We are excited to be here."
The Eagles will face Plentywood at 12 p.m. for the start of the title match. The Hornets who got 20 kills, four blocks and two aces from Cabry Taylor will have to settle for third.
"We can't hang our heads," White Sulphur Springs head coach Marteen Taylor said. "I'm just so dang proud of these girls. They didn't know they could do it at the beginning of the year, it took about halfway through before they realized they could make state and I'm just so proud of them for getting this far."
Championship
Plentywood made their first appearance in the championship needing to win a single game to earn their first title. Coming off their morning win, Manhattan Christian defeated Plentywood 30-28, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15 to force a second game, the winner of which will be the champion.
