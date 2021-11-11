BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian is no stranger to state volleyball tournaments. But after last year’s state tournament was held at a separate location, playing inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was new to some of the Eagles.
However, Kiersten Van Kirk had enough experience for the rest of the team and the Boise State commitment carried the Eagles to victory behind an effort that included 21 kills, 17 assists, three blocks, and four aces. Katelyn Van Kirk also contributed with 12 digs, while Jadyn Van Dyken pitched in with 21 assists.
“We started off well and we served really tough,” Manhattan Christian head coach Hanna Van Dyk said. “Our mental toughness went a little on the low side in the third set and we let them back in, but we really recovered in the fourth set.
“We only had two (players) who had experience here before (at the all-class state tournament),” she added. “But you could tell those two really stepped up when we needed it.”
Simms got 12 kills and 15 assists from Taylee Sawyer in addition to three aces from Grace Johnson.
The Eagles will play in the second round tonight at 8 p.m. Simms will play on Friday morning against the loser of Froid Medicine-Lake and Bridger.
White Sulphur Springs 3, Fort Benton 0
It had been 13 years since White Sulphur Springs had advanced to the Class C state volleyball tournament, but Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the Hornets looked right at home.
The Hornets, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed out of the Western C made quick work of Fort Benton, the top-seeded team out of the North, winning in straight sets: 25-14, 25-20 and 28-26.
"This was our first trip to state since 2008," White Sulphur Springs head coach Marteen Taylor said. "My girls were nervous and just to get this win under our belts helps to relax them."
Against the Longhorns, White Sulphur Springs didn't look nervous, at least not until the third set. The Hornets took the opening set with ease and used a five-point win in the second to build a 2-0 advantage.
In the third though, Fort Benton was determined to avoid elimination and pushed it to set point at 24-23. The Hornets were able to rally and eventually closed it out with a 28-26 win.
Cabry Taylor led the Hornets with 13 kills and five blocks, while Daisy Fisher added six kills and three blocks. Natalie Fisher also had a strong effort with eight blocks. Emerson Giese was a top performer for Fort Benton with seven kills and 16 digs.
"That was huge," Taylor said. "Fort Benton was picking everything and we were getting tired. Our defense just really stepped up."
Plentywood 3, Roy-Winifred 0
The Plentywood Wildcats aren't strangers to the all-class state volleyball tournament and in the opening match of the Class C tournament, they looked right at home with a three-set sweep of Roy-Winifred.
Plentywood fell behind early in the first set but used a series of runs to take the first set 25-19, then wrapped up the match with wins in the second and thirds sets by the scores of 25-18 and 25-21.
"The girls were very excited coming back here and being in this building again," Plentywood head coach Becky Hoffmann said. "With five of these girls, it's their fourth trip (to the state tournament) so they have some pretty big ideas about what they want to do here."
The Wildcats got a stellar showing from Liv Wangerin who finished with a match-high 19 kills. Ashtyn Curtiss added 31 assists and Mallory Tommerup also pitched in with 15 digs.
Madeline Heggem led the way for the Outlaws in a losing effort. She had seven kills and seven blocks. Megan Bergum also added 22 assists.
The Wildcats, who are the No. 1 seed from the Eastern C, will take on either White Sulphur Springs or Fort Benton later on Thursday in the second round.
