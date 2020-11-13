MALTA — Liv Wangerin led the way with 18 kills, nine aces and three blocks to lead Plentywood to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 victory over Melstone on Thursday afternoon in a loser-out match at the Class C state volleyball tournament.
Donn Longan helped with 11 kills and five digs for the Wildcats, who also received 21 assists and five aces from Ashtyn Curtiss.
Finn Riksman had seven kills, eight digs and a block, and Draya Wacker added six kills for Melstone, which was making its first state-tournament appearance. Koye Rindal provided eight assists and a block for the Broncs, who defeated Fairview in the morning.
Melstone 3, Fairview 2
Draya Wacker was all over the floor with 18 kills, 15 digs, nine aces and three blocks as Melstone kept its hopes alive with a 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 marathon win over the Warriors.
Finn Riksman added 10 kills, five blocks and 12 digs for the Broncs, who are making their first-ever state tournament appearance. Koye Rindal contributed 30 assists and Kayla Kombol chipped in with 14 digs, nine assists, three aces and two blocks.
Jadyn Gackle's 21 kills and 26 digs paced Fairview. Teigan Taylor added 35 assists and Morgan Asbeck had four aces.
Charlo 3, Simms 1
Kassidi Cox had 14 kills, 13 digs and nine assists, and Carlee Fryberger was right with her with 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces to lead Charlo over the Tigers 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22.
Connor Fryberger did her part with 25 assists and 12 digs, and Katelyn Young added 10 digs for the Vikings.
Kodiann Lynn topped Simms with 13 kills and seven blocks, Sunny Woodhouse provided eight kills, eight digs and two aces, and Taylee Sawyer chipped in with 11 assists and eight blocks. Nina Oakes added 12 assists for the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.