Manhattan Christian's Maddie Liudahl (0) and Manhattan Christian's Taylor DeVries (1) hug after the Eagles defeated Bridger for the championship. Assistant coach Hanna VanDyk is taking over the program this coming fall.

BELGRADE — Hanna VanDyk has been hired to coach the defending Class C champion Manhattan Christian volleyball team, the Belgrade News reported Friday.

VanDyk has been part of the program since 2006, first as a player and then as an assistant coach, except for two years attending college out of state. 

VanDyk succeeds Jill Ayers, who retired after 16 years.

“I’m very excited to see what we can do with it,” VanDyk told the News. “But I don’t want to come in too confident, of course, because it’s going to be different. A lot of change is going to happen for these girls and change isn’t easy for anyone.”

Ayers had a career record of 302-111 record that includes state championships in 2011 and 2020, and runner-up finishes in 2008 and 2014. 

