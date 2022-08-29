BUTTE — You've heard of "ball don't lie," but in Anaconda's Memorial Gym, it's numbers that speak the truth.
Going into her third year as the Copperheads head coach, Korey Rivers has relied on statistical analysis to guide training, evaluate players and in some cases, settle playing time disputes.
"These numbers don't lie," Rivers said.
Using this approach, Anaconda finished the 2021 season 18-4 after going undefeated in the 2020 regular season.
Rivers is able to plan practices and make decisions about her team's systems and personnel by focusing on the stats that most directly correlate to winning.
"We take stats at practice, we take stats during the game, so everything is very black and white," Rivers said.
And even though a stat tells you a certain result, it's often the process that Rivers is most interested in.
For example, on the surface it is good if a player is making 100% of her serves. However, if that's because the server is playing it safe and generating a low percentage of aces and out-of-system balls, Rivers will instruct her to serve with more aggression and accept the fact that a point-generating serve will occasionally sail out or into the net.
And when fans grow frustrated with off-speed attacks, hitting errors or repeated sets to the outside hitter, Rivers can look at the Copperheads' pass ratings to see if they're generating opportunities for the setter to run a diverse offense.
"If we're passing the average that we decided we're going to pass, good things happen and we win," Rivers said. "I keep them focused on small tasks like that."
Mini games and drills during an "athlete cauldron" allow coaches to track less quantifiable qualities, such as who is a good teammate and who, for lack of an analytical term, is a "winner." During the cauldron, which can occur over the course of days, players constantly change teams so that no one person can have their personal win-loss record overly impacted by a teammate. By the end of the cauldron, the team can see who most consistently finishes on the winning side regardless of the game or teammates.
"I always have the teams even, it's just more competitive that way," Rivers said. "You might have somebody who's a little bit less athletic or a little bit less experienced, and what can you do to make them better and figure out a way to win?"
Rivers said her father would always keep track of her stats, which made her aware of her strengths and weaknesses. Stats were also a major point of emphasis during her college career at Montana Tech.
"That was instilled into me at such a young age that that's just how I look at things and break things down," Rivers said.
The numbers and their implications won't mean much, however, without buy-in and trust from and between the Copperheads players.
"Chemistry is really going to be a big thing," Rivers said. "If the girls can get along and work together, then we'll be able to do good things."
Rivers said she has the athletes, and now she has to help them gel together in service of a common goal.
"We need to be supportive of each other," Rivers said. "They're hard on each other ... which is good and bad, but they just have high expectations for each other."
Rivers hopes that preseason team bonding activities will help the Copperheads form a trust that allows for them to hold each other accountable and lift each other up through effective communication.
