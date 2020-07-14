According to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools, Taylor Parker will be hired as the next volleyball coach of the Bison, pending school board approval.
Parker graduated as a three-sport athlete from Bozeman High and competed collegiately in both volleyball and basketball at the Air Force Academy. According to the press release, Parker has served the past four seasons as the JV volleyball coach at CMR for the Rustlers.
Previous Great Falls High coach Alissa Blevins resigned in June to pursue other professional opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.