According to a press release from Great Falls Public Schools, Taylor Parker will be hired as the next volleyball coach of the Bison, pending school board approval.

Parker graduated as a three-sport athlete from Bozeman High and competed collegiately in both volleyball and basketball at the Air Force Academy. According to the press release, Parker has served the past four seasons as the JV volleyball coach at CMR for the Rustlers.

Previous Great Falls High coach Alissa Blevins resigned in June to pursue other professional opportunities.

Tags

Load comments