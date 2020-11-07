ANACONDA — On the same court where the likes of Wayne Estes and Ed Kalafat forged their legacies, the Anaconda volleyball team on Saturday carved out its own slice of Copperhead history.
In its final home game of a season that has seen Anaconda grapple with more than game strategy, the suddenly unstoppable Copperheads finished their surge through the Western B divisional tournament, sweeping Florence 25-20, 25-17, 25-15 in the championship match.
With the victory, Anaconda ran its record to 17-0 and clinched its first-ever Class B divisional title since departing the Southwest A, where they last won a divisional crown in 2009.
"Our coaches have pushed us in ways that we haven't been pushed before," said senior Megan Reich. "And we just had determination this year that we're going to win."
And win they have.
The Copperheads haven't dropped a set since Oct. 15 when they defeated Arlee in four sets in what was their first match in three weeks. The Anaconda school district on Oct. 2 announced that its schools were going to revert to remote learning and postpone sports for two weeks, sending the Copperheads season into a holding pattern.
All in all, Anaconda has dropped just five sets this season. It's lone 5-set contest was a 3-2 win over Butte Central in early September.
Anaconda's first-year coach, Korey Krumm, didn't do anything magical to transform a long-struggling program into a juggernaut. Instead, she said the success her team has enjoyed this year has been the product of having players who possess both obvious talent and unrelenting motivation. Krumm said that practices often go an hour past their scheduled time because "these girls just do not want to get out of the gym."
"I am so fortunate to inherit this team," said Krumm, who is a graduate of Anaconda High and Montana Tech where she played volleyball for both schools. "We have great senior leadership and I just think this was a recipe for success between their experience, their athletic ability and how hard they work. This was definitely their year."
Anaconda — which also topped the Falcons in the Western B second round — Florence and third-place finisher Thompson Falls now head to Shelby for the State B volleyball tournament which is slated to run Nov. 12-14.
"We're just going to focus on our fundamentals," Krumm said. "Even if we're down, these girls find a way to win."
