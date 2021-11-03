BUTTE — It’s tough to point to a volleyball team in Class AA that’s playing better than Butte High – maybe Missoula Sentinel, which has been an absolute wagon this season.
“They are having an absolute blast right now,” said Bulldogs coach Shane Jorgensen. “I wish I could describe the feeling a little better, but I can't. I’m just so excited to watch them play right now.”
What a difference a season makes.
Butte’s 2021 volleyball campaign was off to a less-than-ideal start. After a 3-0 loss at Missoula Sentinel, the Bulldogs sat at 2-7 with the East-West Crossover Tournament coming up.
It seemed to be a team looking for answers, but Jorgensen saw an opportunity to make tweaks and improvements before the final stretch of the season.
“From our standpoint here at Butte High, we are using this to try to work out the kinks before we get into the last part of our conference schedule,” he said before the Oct. 2 tournament.
The Bulldogs finished their season winning five of their last seven matches, including a four-match winning streak. And they saved the best for last, a 3-1 victory over Helena High which had just knocked of Sentinel.
“This win streak coming off the end of the season – four matches – has just elevated their level of play and their emotions,” Jorgensen said. “I haven't seen them as excited to play in a long time.”
Butte would have won six of its last seven, but suffered a heartbreaking loss to Kalispell Glacier on Oct. 9, a match Butte led 2-0 before dropping the next three sets. As luck would have it, the Bulldogs take on the Wolfpack on Thursday in Kalispell in the first round of the Western AA divisional tournament.
Jorgensen is confident his team has what it takes to avenge that loss.
“I know this sounds pretty arrogant, but I don't believe they beat us,” he said. “We ended up beating ourselves.”
In addition to some self-inflicted mistakes, like subpar serve-receiving, Jorgensen explained that it’s possible his new rotations weren’t familiar with each other quite yet during that match. After making a tweak to the right side, the Bulldogs coach said his squad just needed a more time to gel as a unit.
Now operating more cohesively, Butte has shown a greater level of trust and poise as the season progressed.
“They're just oozing confidence right now,” Jorgensen said.
During the Helena game, similar to the Glacier game, the Bulldogs jumped in front 2-0 but dropped the third set. However, they were able to dig deep in the fourth and final set to finish off the Bengals.
“I felt the confidence. I think the girls did, too,” Jorgensen. “And I don't know what the change was. I'm not 100% sure why they thought the way they did that first half of the season. When we got down, it was really tough to pick ourselves back up. That's something I'm not seeing right now. When we go down, we may allow a couple of points, but we get that ball right back and get back on a roll again. That’s one of the big differences that I see is the mental toughness that we've been preaching now for the last year and a half is finally starting to show on the court.”
Butte and Kalispell Glacier are scheduled to square off at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.