BILLINGS — Thursday night volleyball matches at Billings Senior and Billings West have been postponed to Monday due to transportation scheduling problems for the Bozeman and Gallatin teams.
Bozeman will play at Billings Senior on Monday at 7 p.m. Gallatin plays at West at the same time.
In an email to School District 2 coaches, MOA officials and media, Billings Public Schools Director of Activities and Athletics Mark Wahl also said that Saturday’s junior varsity soccer matches in Great Falls are in jeopardy because of difficulty finding enough officials.
