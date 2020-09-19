BILLINGS — The Laurel volleyball team is hosting its first “Warrior Night” on Monday in its home match against Joliet to aid an assistant coach fighting cancer.
The match is dedicated to raising awareness and to support Locomotives’ assistant coach Kelsey Fuentes, who was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in December of 2019. The Locomotives have created lime green wrist bands as well as T-shirts to sell to raise money for Fuentes’ treatments and recovery.
Fuentes is at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute in Denver, where she has undergone tests and chemotherapy treatment, as well as a stem cell transplant. She will undergo her final scheduled PET scan on Monday.
Fuentes has been an assistant coach in Laurel for four years.
The match between Class A Laurel and Joliet, last year’s Class B runner-up, is scheduled to begin Monday night at 7 p.m. Each player, coach and manager is allowed up to four spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.
