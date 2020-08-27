STEVENSVILLE — Florence volleyball coach Christy Duchien knew she had a lot to learn about her team that needs to replace five seniors from the squad that took third place at the State B tournament last year.
She got plenty of looks at the new-look group in the season opener as the Falcons were taken to a fifth set by senior-laden Class A Stevensville. They rallied late in the final set to earn a 3-2 victory on Thursday in front of about 150 fans in the first high school sports event in the Bitterroot Valley since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
“It showed what we’re capable of when we can clean things up, when we can fix our mistakes and keep the ball in play and let the other team make the errors,” Duchien said of rallying from down 13-12 in the final set to win 15-13 after taking the first two sets, 25-19 and 28-26.
“It shows that we’re competent still. Even though some girls are playing some off positions, we can still make it work. We’ve set the standard, so now we need to play to that standard. There’s still some things to work on. I think we needed all five of those sets in order to see what needs to be honed up a little.”
Florence junior Kasidy Yeoman showed her capabilities as setter who earned second-team all-conference honors last year, leading the team with 15 assists and three aces while coming through with a kill that tied the final set at 13 before Stevensville committed a pair of errors. Junior Kolbi Wood, the team’s only other returning starter and a state-tournament honorable-mention libero last year, pulled out a team-best 22 digs.
New starters Jaidyn Larson and Gracie Houston showed their potential by collecting 11 and nine kills, respectively, for the Falcons, who aim to find answers to many unknowns after graduating two all-state and two all-conference players from a team that went 24-4. Fellow new starter Maddi Potter came through with a team-best three blocks.
“Kasidy always impresses me with her effort, and Kolbi Wood with her movement on the court, I think she’s an underrated libero,” said Duchien, whose teams have finished second at state twice, third once and fourth once in her first four seasons. “Jaidyn Larson was stepping it up this year in a new role. She’s on the court full time for us, too, so she knows she’s got some big shoes to fill.”
Stevensville collected steam throughout the match as it overcame what coach Kyla Paulsen termed initial nerves because of lack of time together over the summer and the uncertainty if the season opener could be the team’s only game of the year, both because of the coronavirus.
The Yellowjackets, who have high hopes with eight seniors and four starters back from an 8-7 team, forced the second set to go beyond 25 points and pushed Florence to a decisive fifth set by winning the third and fourth sets with identical 25-21 scores.
Stevensville spread the wealth around as Kennedy Praast collected 11 kills and Aliyah Anderson and Ella Hendrickson each carded 10. Anderson, a second-team all-conference pick last year, showed out by adding five aces and three blocks, both team highs. Maddie Weber, also a second-team all-conference selection last year, had 27 assists to pace the Yellowjackets.
“The girls showed me they’re resilient,” Paulsen said. “We’re going to go for everything. Got to have that mentality. I think these girls want it, and that’s awesome. I can’t wait to see wait to see what they’re going to do this season. Florence is a great program, so I was happy we hung along with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.