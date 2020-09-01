MISSOULA — It’s hard to say Thompson Falls junior Scarlette Schwindt and senior Jody Detlaff are looking to break out as a volleyball players this season when they’ve already earned Class B all-state honors.
It’s more of a breakthrough campaign that Schwindt, Detlaff and the Blue Hawks are hoping to put together this fall after coming painfully short of qualifying for the state tournament in recent seasons.
“I think we can take state if we put our minds to it,” Schwindt said Tuesday after Thompson Falls rallied to win the final three sets in a 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Loyola at the Sister Rita Mudd Activity Center.
“We have the confidence. We have the potential. We just got to realize it. The younger girls need to realize that they are amazing.”
Schwindt, a two-time all-state outside hitter, and Detlaff, an all-state middle hitter, lead the new-look offense that coach Sandra Kazmierczak has implemented this year. The change from a 5-1 offense to a 6-2 offense gives the Blue Hawks more hitters, two setters and limits a potential double block on the middle hitter.
Schwindt led the team in kills for the third consecutive game in the new offense, collecting 14 kills with her power and precision by placing kills down the line or across the court. Detlaff filled up the stat sheet by tallying 10 kills with her blend of tip kills and powerful blasts into the middle of the court, recording nine blocks and putting down four aces.
Returning all-conference setter Riley Wilson and returning starter Elli Pardee helped set up Schwindt and Detlaff for the offensive success, tabbing 12 and 14 assists, respectively, while Pardee added four aces. They all make it four returning starters for Thompson Falls, which won the District 7B tournament title last year but finished third place at the Western B divisional.
The Blue Hawks didn’t make it out of that divisional tournament, sitting at home as top-two finishers Florence and Anaconda advanced to the state tournament. Both those District 6B teams graduated talented players, and Anaconda lost its coach to Butte, but the Blue Hawks aren’t presuming their road to their first state berth since 2016 will be a simple one.
“We’re learning right now,” Kazmierczak said. “It’s all about coming together in the new offense as they figure out their roles. Today was better in our back row than last week. That was an improvement today.
“These kids were scrappy. Loyola was hitting hard to us and they were placing the ball well. So we were upbeat and came up strong. The girls were determined to make the first pass. That was the change of the whole match for us was making the first pass.”
Loyola showed early on what it could be capable of this season under new coach Kelcie Peltomaa. The Breakers took the opening set of the year with a 25-23 victory when Ella Spinder ended it with a cross-court kill perfectly placed in the back right corner.
This isn’t just Peltomaa’s first season coaching the Breakers. It’s her first season ever coaching volleyball after playing in high school in Denver’s largest classification, coming to Montana for college and playing recreational league volleyball for six years before being hired by Loyola in late May.
She’s the third coach in four years for Loyola’s seniors, so she sees her role as one of being supportive while teaching them the game.
“I just want these girls to have someone who’s got their back,” Peltomaa said. “I just took them in the locker room and told them I don’t care how badly you just lost, I just like to watch you guys play, and I was just crying. I don’t even care because I love you guys so much and I’m just here to be here for you and push you to be better people, not just volleyball players. That’s what I hope comes out of it.”
