SEELEY LAKE — Decked out in warm-up shirts with magic marker messages honoring the Cahoon family, Seeley-Swan's volleyball team wore its heart on its proverbial sleeve Thursday night.
Just five days earlier, Blackhawks golf coach and former football coach Wayne Cahoon was killed along with friend Charlie Wolff in a plane crash just outside of Seeley Lake. Cahoon's son, former Seeley-Swan athletic standout Christian Cahoon, was critically injured and is on the mend in a Seattle hospital.
More than $40,000 has been raised for the families on gofundme.com web pages.
"It affects everyone different but it's been hard on everyone and hard on the community to lose someone so valuable in such a tragic way," said Seeley-Swan principal Kellen Palmer, who watched the Blackhawks beat Darby in three sets, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9. "We're all thinking of Christian and the families of everyone involved. We're all rallying behind them.
"We had some extra counselors Monday for the kids and the staff. The thing that sticks out to me, I coached the second and third grade basketball team and (Wayne Cahoon) had grandkids on the team. He was just so supportive, there at every game to cheer on those kids. We're really going to miss him."
Making the night extra poignant was the appearance of David Cahoon at the volleyball match. He is the girls basketball coach for the Blackhawks, son of Wayne Cahoon and brother of Christian Cahoon, who has a wife and two small children.
"It's a tough thing," said Seeley-Swan volleyball coach Shelby Holmes, who has guided her team to a strong 4-2 start. "Our girls really came together and our community always does in that way. David came tonight to show that he wants them to do well and that's what his dad would have wanted as well."
Klaire Kovatch, the senior leader for the Blackhawks, had a hard time holding her emotions back after the match. She was good friends with Wolff and grew up watching Christian Cahoon compete.
"Our shirts were to represent Christian, who is fighting for his life," said the imposing middle hitter, who piled up 12 kills and three aces in Thursday's win.
The Blackhawks' size and consistency were too much for the Tigers. The 6-foot Kovatch and 5-foot-10 Kyla Conley towered over Darby's net personnel.
Kovatch's serving was key in the first set win. Seeley fell behind in the second set but rallied behind the rock-solid serving of lefty Trista Wendel. The hosts then closed out the match with a dominant third set.
"This a great group of girls," Holmes said. "They love to compete. They're out there every day working hard and staying after practice to get better.
"With Klaire (Kovatch), it's like having another coach on the floor. She really pushes the girls well. She's indispensable. We also have a great setter in Jordan Johnson."
Being a senior, Kovatch is determined to lead her team to a memorable 2020. The team has been bitten by the injury bug but remains determined.
"Right now our my most immediate goal is to be consistent with our stats and energy," Kovatch said. "We want to go as far as we can. By having consistency we'll have a good chance."
