BUTTE — The Southern B has shown its mettle for years. Joliet and Huntley Project are household names for volleyball fans across Montana, no matter which class you follow. But after Saturday's matches at the Butte Civic Center, the Jefferson Panthers of District 5B have put the state on notice.
The Panthers won the largest Blocktober Classic ever, a two-day tournament comprised of 25 teams from across Montana. 21 of the teams were from Class A and four teams, including Jefferson, represented Class B.
Jefferson qualified for the championship bracket after going 6-2 in pool play Friday. Their two losses came at the hands of Havre and defending Class A state champion Billings Central, and the Panthers avenged both losses in their final two matches en route to a tournament championship.
"We've been looking pretty good lately," said Jefferson coach Mike Majors. "We're playing some of our best volleyball, no doubt."
The Panthers cruised by the Rams, 25-19, 25-19.
"They beat us in pool play, and I'm sure they would say they didn't bring their A game. We did bring our A game. We brought it," Majors said. "Having played them earlier helped. To be exposed to that quality of a team helped."
During their loss to Central on Friday, the Panthers never looked overmatched.
"It just makes you better," Majors said. "It gives you that confidence."
On Saturday, they blitzed the Rams right out of the gate and never took their foot off the gas.
Jefferson opened with an 11-5 run, forcing a Rams timeout. After the Panthers opened up a 17-10 lead, Central came storming back and cut the deficit to 18-17. But Jefferson never surrendered the lead. The Rams made a couple more small runs, but each time the Panthers held tough before finishing off the first game, 25-19.
During the second set it was the Rams who started fast, but Jefferson found its rhythm and took a 9-7 lead. Central answered with a 5-0 run, aided by three straight aces by Maddie Yochum.
Once again, the Panthers answered the bell. Thanks to back-to-back kills by Rachel VanBlaricom, the Panthers trailed by just one at 14-13. From here on, it was all Jefferson. A kill by Dakota Edmisten made it 20-17 Panthers. A service error by Central made it 21-18 Panthers. Another thunderous spike by Edmisten made it 22-19, and Jefferson would eventually put the finishing touches on the game for a 25-19 victory.
Official stats weren't available, but VanBlaricom and Edmisten were dialed in.
"We do it a little differently and our terminology is different. They're our primary hitters," Majors said. "They're expected to step up, and they've been doing that for three years. So they've had a lot of swings and they've got a ton of experience."
Conversely, the Jefferson defense made it really tough for the Billings Central hitters to maintain much of a rhythm.
"Sometimes we were fortunate to be in the right place at the right time," Majors said. "We had some big-time digs."
And very often when the Rams made solid contact, Emma McCauley was there to dig it out.
"She's been playing awesome," Majors said. "It's like there's two of her."
Class B Jefferson defeated Corvallis, Hardin and Havre on Saturday, all Class A teams, on its way to the title game. The only team to take a set from the Panthers on Saturday was Corvallis.
Jefferson's next game is Thursday. The Panthers will host Manhattan for senior night.
