ANACONDA — The Anaconda volleyball team has continued to compete with heavy hearts after the tragic death of teammate Morgan Sanders. As the Copperheads prepared for Thursday's divisional tournament match against Bigfork, they expressed that the season will be dedicated to Sanders.
On Friday night, Anaconda coach Korey Rivers was prepared to guide her team in the district tournament the next day. But when she woke up Saturday morning, she found out her team would be playing hours after a car accident that took the life of Sanders.
"I woke up Saturday before districts and had 47 messages from the girls and the community. When I got to the game you could tell they had been crying," Rivers said. "Life is unfair and it is so hard to go through something like this."
17-year-old Sanders and 19-year-old Ethan Bossert, of Deer Lodge, died in the crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Sanders suffered a traumatic brain injury from a snowmobile accident in February 2020, which kept her off the volleyball court.
Sanders participated in practices last season and chose not to compete this season. But according to her teammates, she remained a part of the team no matter what.
"I think going into divisionals it is important we're playing for Morgan," said senior outside hitter Sami Johnson. "If it wasn't for the first accident she would have been playing with us still. She'd still be rooting us on and she's still a part of this team, whether she's here or not."
"I really think we need to show the same strength on the court that Morgan showed us every day," senior outside hitter Alyssa Peterson added. "Her strength was so inspiring to all of us and we know she's still being strong watching over us right now."
While the team spoke about the mindset it will have going forward, many players said they have already felt a unique energy amid the tragedy. As the entire team went through the same hard time, they came together at the district tournament for one of their best performances of the season.
Through tears and difficult thoughts, the Copperheads defeated Missoula Loyola 3-1 Saturday morning and faced Florence-Carlton in the district championship match. When the team walked onto the court, senior Cara DeMarois said she experienced something she never had before.
"I have never felt the feeling we all felt when we stepped on the floor to play Florence," DeMarois said. "We all were there in the moment, playing for Morgan above all. I don't think we've ever played better and I think it shows how this team can become a family and support each other."
Madison King, a senior middle blocker, recalled a fond memory with Sanders. During her sophomore year, King asked Sanders to try out for the volleyball team with her. The friendship soon led to a long-term love for the sport.
"Asking her to try out for volleyball with me was one of the best decisions I've made. She really missed playing last year and she's one of the strongest people I've ever met," King said. "I'm super excited to be competing in divisionals with her watching over us."
The Copperheads will face Bigfork Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at Thompson Falls High School. The district tournament will be played through Saturday which provides a multiple-night team trip the Copperheads are excited for.
After struggling a bit to begin the season, the Copperheads have improved their serving as the season has progressed. Yet many of the players said that the family-like atmosphere and the togetherness they play with has been the key to their success.
"We were already a family, but I think because we lost her it has brought us together more," said senior middle blocker Payton Bailey. "We have a reason other than ourselves to play. We'll be playing in the spirit of her and we're going to honor her that way."
Anaconda beat Bigfork earlier in the regular season, but senior Malia Harris said it is important not to overlook their opponent. Both teams have improved since their prior meeting, so the match could look very different this time around.
According to Rivers, her team has gradually improved and has met it's goals. In addition to their serving, they have improved on their hit percentage and are playing a much cleaner game.
"We're making fewer errors, it's exciting that we're playing good volleyball towards the end of the season," Rivers said. "They're just hungry to win and hopefully we'll see Florence again in the divisional tournament."
Florence-Carlton's win over Anaconda in the district tournament had multiple questionable moments. According to Rivers, when her team found momentum, Florence-Carlton was often called for being out of rotation. This led to lengthy conversations between Florence-Carlton's coach and the referees.
Whether the two teams meet or not, Rivers said she is proud of her team for facing adversity and continuing to play hard and with purpose.
"They really have leaned on each other. You try to use it as a teaching moment as difficult as it is," Rivers said. "I think it's taught us to live in the moment and be present. They've bonded and have come together to make sure Morgan is proud of them."
